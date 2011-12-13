        All Events       

Commencement

Pete P. Gallego Center
Alpine, TX

SPRING 2018 Commencement Ceremony Date Friday May 11th, 2018 at 7:00pm

IMPORTANT DOs and DON'Ts for graduates and guests:

  • Check in will be 5:30-6:00 p.m. on the day of graduation, Friday May 11th.  The ceremony will begin promptly at 7:00 pm.
  • Leave valuables with family members during the ceremony.  There is no secure place for your belongings.
  • Wear proper academic regalia
  • No selfies, hijinks, or inappropriate behavior as you cross the stage.
  • Cell phones should be turned off or placed on silent.
  • Students are expected to return to their seats after the on-stage presentation.  The last person is just as important as the first.
  • Diplomas will be mailed two weeks after commencement.  If you choose to pick up your diploma, please contact the Provost’s office at 432-837-8036 or email lconant@sulross.edu to make arrangements.
  • Guests should arrive early as seating is on a first come, first serve basis.
  • Use of air horns, noisemakers, or other disruptive items is strictly PROHIBITED.      
  • Guests are expected to remain in their seats during the ceremony.
  • Photos are allowed in the designated area only.  To avoid congestion, please limit the number of guests on the venue floor.
  • Guests should sit in the designated areas only; seats on the floor are reserved for faculty and graduates only.  Do not stand in the aisles.
