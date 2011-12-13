Commencement
Price: $0.00
Pete P. Gallego Center
Alpine, TX
SPRING 2018 Commencement Ceremony Date Friday May 11th, 2018 at 7:00pm
IMPORTANT DOs and DON'Ts for graduates and guests:
- Check in will be 5:30-6:00 p.m. on the day of graduation, Friday May 11th. The ceremony will begin promptly at 7:00 pm.
- Leave valuables with family members during the ceremony. There is no secure place for your belongings.
- Wear proper academic regalia
- No selfies, hijinks, or inappropriate behavior as you cross the stage.
- Cell phones should be turned off or placed on silent.
- Students are expected to return to their seats after the on-stage presentation. The last person is just as important as the first.
- Diplomas will be mailed two weeks after commencement. If you choose to pick up your diploma, please contact the Provost’s office at 432-837-8036 or email lconant@sulross.edu to make arrangements.
- Guests should arrive early as seating is on a first come, first serve basis.
- Use of air horns, noisemakers, or other disruptive items is strictly PROHIBITED.
- Guests are expected to remain in their seats during the ceremony.
- Photos are allowed in the designated area only. To avoid congestion, please limit the number of guests on the venue floor.
- Guests should sit in the designated areas only; seats on the floor are reserved for faculty and graduates only. Do not stand in the aisles.
- Map of the campus