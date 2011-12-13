SUL ROSS CHILDREN’S THEATRE PRODUCTION AT MARSHALL AUDITORIUM NOV. 18-20

Performances of the Sul Ross State University Theatre production of José Rivera’s "Maricela de la Luz Lights the World,” continue Friday-Sunday, Nov. 18-20 in Marshall Auditorium.

Directed by Gregory M. Schwab, professor of Theatre, “Maricela” celebrates the 11th year of the Sul Ross Children’s Theatre Project. Performances are scheduled at 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Nov. 18-19, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20.

Set in San Diego, CA, the play begins a few days before Christmas. As Maricela and her brother Riccardo come out of a San Diego mall, the world suddenly changes. It starts off slowly. First, they experience unexplainable snowfall. Next, all the adults disappear. Then, a polar bear appears out of nowhere.

On this magical and unusual journey, Maricela and Riccardo learn the meaning of heroism and commitment. Their refusal to give in to evil provides the climax of this wild and fanciful drama.

Tickets are on sale now. Visit www.sulross.edu/theatre or call (432)837-8218.

--0o0--