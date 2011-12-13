LAW ENFORCEMENT ACADEMY GRADUATION

Six cadets graduated from the H. Joaquin Jackson Law Enforcement Academy at Sul Ross State University. 2016 ceremonies were held Thursday (Nov. 17) in the Espino Conference Center of the Morgan University Center. Brewster County Sheriff Ronnie Dodson (bottom photo), a 1982 LEA graduate, was the featured speaker. Graduates (top photo, from left) are: Jodi D. Alvarado, Fort Stockton; Eric C. Banegas, Alpine; Jose M. Holguin, Presidio; Derek L. Stratton, El Paso; Alexander Lopez, Van Horn; and Derek L. Calderon, Fort Stockton. (Photos by Steve Lang)