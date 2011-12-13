AHS, SUL ROSS GRADUATE DR. JOHN KLINGEMANN FALL COMMENCEMENT SPEAKER

Alpine High School and Sul Ross State University graduate Dr. John Eusebio Klingemann will deliver the address during Sul Ross-Alpine fall commencement exercises Friday, Dec.9.

Ceremonies will be held at 7 p.m. in the Pete P. Gallego Center, marking a transition to Friday evening ceremonies at the Alpine Campus. Rio Grande College ceremonies will be held Saturday, Dec. 10, 7:30 p.m. in the Uvalde High School Auditorium.

Klingemann, presently an assistant professor and chair of the Department of History at Angelo State University, San Angelo, is a widely recognized scholar in Latin American and southwestern U.S. history. While at Angelo State, he has received several awards, including Distinguished Faculty Achievement Honors from the Angelo State University Alumni; Advisor of the Year for his work with the Association of Mexican Americn Students; and Distinguished Educator by the U.S. Air Force ROTC.

In 2013, he was awarded a fellowship from the American Association of Hispanics in Higher Ed Ford Foundation. That same year, Klingemann was named a Fellow to the Center for Studies in Higher Education Executive Leadership Academy at the University of California, Berkeley.

Born in Alpine, Klingemann grew up in several different towns in West Texas. For the first few years of his life, he and his family lived in Midland and south Brewster County before moving to Presidio, where his father served as deputy sheriff for Presidio County. Living on the border provided him with an opportunity to grow up in a distinct culture and experience the bi-nationalism that exists in the region.

Again the family moved and lived in Alpine before ultimately settling in Terlingua, located in south Brewster County. While an Alpine High School student, Klingemann rode a bus to school that, at that time, represented one of the longest bus rides in the nation, a 160-mile round trip. With the exception of football season, when he lived with a friend in order to play for the Fightin’ Bucks, his days began at 5 a.m. in order to catch the bus and ended at 7 p.m.

Upon graduation from high school in 1992, he enrolled at Sul Ross where he obtained his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees. While at Sul Ross, he worked at the Museum of the Big Bend and also as a federal court interpreter. While an employee of the Museum, he won several awards for exhibits and papers delivered at conferences, including a Silver Award from the Texas Association of Museums.

Klingemann enrolled at the University of Arizona in 2003, where he eventually received his Ph.D. in History with a focus on Latin America and the United States Southwest. While there, he was awarded a García Robles Fulbright Fellowship for Mexico, a Tinker Fellowship for Graduate Research in Latin America, and a Champion-Davis Fellowship for Studies in Oaxaca, Mexico.

