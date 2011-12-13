SUMMER INTERNSHIP EVOLVES INTO PERMANENT EMPLOYMENT FOR SUL ROSS STUDENT

By Steve Lang, News and Publications

Within a few short months, Sul Ross State University student Bianca Moreno elevated from an untried intern to a permanent employee at the Alpine Chamber of Commerce.

Moreno, El Paso, is one of 30 students who have or will participate in academic internships at area businesses, agencies or nonprofit organizations through Sul Ross’ Experiential Learning program.

An Accounting major, Moreno began her internship with the Alpine Chamber during the first Summer 2016 session, assisting with accounting, organizing membership files and learning how to do payroll. She was asked to continue through the second summer session, and was offered a permanent position, as assistant tourism counselor, starting Fall semester. Her 27-hour weekly schedule is arranged around her class schedule.

Moreno (center, in photo) assists both Chamber executive director Kalea Cotton (left) and tourism director Tonya Tiday (right).

“My first impression of Bianca was that she was extremely bright, very dependable and well organized,” Cotton said. “When I was 19, I was nowhere near as organized as she is.”

“She has been an extremely great asset to the Chamber and the arrangement has worked beautifully,” she said. “The things Bianca has learned in her Sul Ross classes work out well here. She was able to come in and organize a ton of things.”

Dr. Bill Green, Sul Ross Business professor, and Dr. Jenny Penland, Title V Activity director/director of Experiential Learning, coordinated Moreno’s internship. Since February 2016, a total of 30 academic internships, mostly paid positions, have been developed, with 17 piloted, through Sul Ross’ Experiential Learning program, funded through the Title V grant (El Camino Del Lobo Al Exito – Lobo Road to Success).

“The intent (of the internship) was to get Bianca some experience, and it worked into a permanent position,” Penland said. “Based on the success, Bianca can serve an ambassador for the internship program for other businesses.”

Moreno said the experience has been beneficial well beyond the parameters of accounting. “I have met a lot of people, am on a first-name basis with the Mayor, I have met the Chamber board and gained networking opportunities.”

She called the internship program an excellent way to apply classroom knowledge to hands-on experiences.

“Even if (internship) is not specifically for what you want to do, you can benefit from it,” she said. “This is the best way to get started on your career. There’s nothing like experience.”

A Sul Ross junior, Moreno plans to continue working at the Chamber until graduation, sometime in 2018. “We have already figured out my hours (scheduled around classes) for the spring.”

Cotton added that she is “sold” on the arrangement. “I plan to continue to get my support staff from the internship program,” she said.

For more information on the internship program, contact Penland, (432) 837-8221 or jennifer.penland@sulross.edu.

