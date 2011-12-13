REGENTS APPROVE SUL ROSS FEE INCREASES, PROGRAM CLOSURE

Sul Ross State University’s requests for mandatory tuition and fee increases and the closure of an academic program were approved by the Board of Regents during their meeting Thursday and Friday (Nov. 17-18) at the Lowman Student Center, Sam Houston State University, Huntsville.

The Regents also acknowledged receipt of over $200,000 in gifts and donations to Sul Ross and more than $158,000 in grants and donations to the Center for Big Bend Studies. Other Sul Ross agenda items included approval of faculty appointments, administrative and classified personnel changes, fund balance changes and operating budget adjustments.

Fee increases for Designated Tuition, Athletics, Medical Services and Recreational Sports, all effective Fall Semester 2017, were approved.

The Designated Tuition fee will increase $7 per semester credit hour (SCH), to $147. The Athletic fee will rise $1 per SCH, to $11.52; the Medical Services fee will increase $3 per long semester, to $34; and the Recreational Sports fee will increase $3.50 per long semester, to $85. The summer Athletic fee will increase by $1 per SCH, to $9.50; the medical fee will go up $1.50 to $17; and the summer Recreational Sports fee will increase by $1.75, to $42.50 per summer session.

Revenue from Designated Tuition fees cover costs of services, use and/or availability of the university’s property activities, operations or other facilities. Additional revenue from the increase will be used to provide a pay raise for faculty and staff, and 15 percent of the revenue will be set aside for financial aid and related programs. Student forums were held in October to discuss the proposed increase and solicit student input.

Revenue from the Athletic fee supplements intercollegiate athletic programs, including equipment replacement, travel, facility maintenance and other expenses. The Medical Services fee covers operational costs of the University Health Center and student medical services. Revenue from the Recreational Sports fee funds operations of the Recreational Sports Center and related activities.

Sul Ross was authorized to close the Bachelor of Arts in Administrative Systems and Technology, effective Fall 2019, due to declining enrollments and the retirement of the one faculty member in the program.

“The full retirement of the one faculty member in this program at the end of the Spring 2017 semester and declining enrollments in the program have provided an opportunity to assess the viability and potential of the degree program, and, accordingly, to reinvest the resources of the university in areas of greater potential and need,” the explanation stated.

By closure, “the university’s resources would then be invested in developing other programs within the Department of Industrial Technology, programs with greater growth potential and programs which would modernize the Industrial Technology curriculum,” the explanation stated.

Upon approval, Sul Ross will cease to admit students and provide a teach-out plan that would graduate remaining students by Fall 2019.

Recent gifts and donations to Sul Ross include:

*$5,000 from Shirley Roxburgh, Incline Village, to the Mr. and Mrs. Otis Scales Scholarship Fund.

*$10,000 from The Brown Foundation, Houston, to the Kokernot Outdoor Theatre Renovation Project.

*$10,000 from William Speary, The Woodlands, to the College Forward Program.

*$15,000 from the Permian Basin Area Foundation to the Borderlands Research Institute (BRI) Outreach Services.

*$25,200 from Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, Houston, to the Houston Livestock Show Graduate Assistant Grant.

*$10,000 from Safari Club International West Texas Chapter, Inc., Odessa, to the BRI Stewardship Program.

*$15,000 from David Wilson, Alpine, $5,000 to the SBDC Excellence Fund, and $10,000 to the MicMillan-Wilson Scholarship Fund.

*$15,000 from Shield-Ayres Foundation, San Antonio, to the BRI Shield-Ayres Foundation Fund.

*$5,000 from the Thompson Family, Fort Worth, to the BRI Stewardship Program.

*$25,000 from the South Texas Chapter of Quail Coalition, Inc., Falfurrias, to the BRI Desert Quail Program.

*$5,000 from Dallas Safari Club, Dallas, to the BRI Aoudad Program.

*$45,000 from Park Cities Quail, Dallas, to the BRI Park Cities Quail Coalition Fund.

*$6,000 from Dr. Susan Crain, Newcastle, OK, to the Kacy B. Crain Memorial Scholarship NRM Endowment.

*$10,000 from the Potts and Sibley Foundation, Midland, to the Kokernot Outdoor Theatre Renovation Project.

*$5,000 from the Cynthia and George Mitchell Foundation, The Woodlands, to the Center for Big Bend Studies Trans Pecos Archaeological Program.

