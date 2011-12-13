DRAWINGS BY MAKUKO ONO GRAY ON EXHIBIT AT SUL ROSS STATE UNIVERSITY

“Silence is the Flower,” drawings by Makuko Ono Gray, Houston, will be on exhibition through Jan. 27, 2017 at the Main Gallery, Francois Fine Arts Building on the Sul Ross State University campus.

Gallery hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. There is no admission charge.

Gray, who was born in Japan and has been a Houston resident since 1996, received her MFA from University of Houston in 2007. She is a gallery director and adjunct professor of Art at the College of the Mainland, Texas City. Gray specializes in meticulous graphite drawings of humans and animals, wound around in proverb-inspired calligraphy, the characters intertwining to form a dynamic sculptural webs. The works deal with themes including love and the struggles of living in a foreign land to the inevitable physical decay of humanity.

