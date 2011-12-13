BBALEOA MEMORIAL STATUE INSTALLED

“Donde Esta? (Where is he),” a sculpture by Curtis Fort, Tatum, NM, was installed Nov. 22 on the Sul Ross State University Campus (top photo). The life-size bronze of the riderless horse was sponsored by the Big Bend Area Law Enforcement Officers Association (BBALEOA) and will be dedicated at the annual spring memorial for fallen officers. Fort (bottom photo, supervising unloading) worked 12-hour days, seven days a week, for four months to complete the sculpture. The monument, located between the Museum of the Big Bend and the Francois Fine Arts Building, stands on a five-foot tall base. Plaques bearing the names of fallen officers, dates of death and agencies served are installed on the base. (Photos by Lou Pauls)