MUSEUM OF BIG BEND DIRECTOR LIZ JACKSON ACCEPTS SAN ANTONIO POSITION

Liz Jackson, director of Sul Ross State University’s Museum of the Big Bend for the past six years and director of development for the Sul Ross Office of External Affairs, has resigned to accept a position at a San Antonio museum.

Jackson will begin her new duties as vice president of the Briscoe Western Art Museum, located on San Antonio’s Riverwalk, in early February. Major duties at the Briscoe, which opened in 2013, will include external relations and museum management. Her last day at Sul Ross is Dec. 21.

Jackson began work at Sul Ross in April 2001 in an administrative role in the Fine Arts and Communication department, then moved to the Museum in 2002. In 2003, she was appointed assistant director. She was named director in September 2010, following the retirement of Larry Francell. In 2014, she was named director of development for the University.

Over the last 15 years, she has played a major role in a $4.8 million capital campaign that included renovation and relocation of the Museum, new and expanded exhibits, development of children’s programs, addition of adult programming and outreach, continued success in the annual Trappings of Texas, bringing the blockbuster Frederic Remington exhibition to the Big Bend and the ever-challenging task of generating and maintaining donor support.

Shortly after Jackson was appointed director, the museum suffered a 30 percent cut in state funding. Jackson said, “At the time, the task seemed monumental and nearly impossible. However, I knew the jobs of our staff were on the line and the future success of the museum. Fear can be a great motivator!” To date, the fundraising efforts of Jackson not only filled the void in operational support but surpassed numerous goals, which have allowed the museum to excel in every aspect.

During this time, the Museum of the Big Bend has received numerous awards for design and overall excellence. Jackson has also received several individual honors, including: Bar-SR-Bar Award for Employee Excellence, the 2014 Woman of Distinction by the Girl Scouts of the Southwest and the Sam Greenberg Museum Store Association Scholarship Recipient

“Without the support of so many people, none of this growth and success would have happened,” Jackson said. “Over the years we have kept old friends and made new ones. And, as incredible as our museum’s structure and exhibits are, if you take out the human element, you have a static collection and nothing else. It is the people who make a museum, supporters, staff and most importantly, visitors.”

She praised the support and direction she has received throughout her Sul Ross stay. “The strong mentoring I have received over the years has enabled me to develop professionally and without it I would not be where I am today.”

“I try to take what I do seriously, but not myself,” she said. “I am leaving while I am still having fun.”

She added, “Leaving Alpine and the MoBB is a bittersweet decision. Even though the job can be difficult and stressful in day-to-day operations, I believe I have had the best job in the Big Bend.”

“At the same time, I look forward to a new opportunity and challenge in my professional career,” she said. “I am confident that the ship that is the Museum of the Big Bend will maintain a steady and progressive course, thanks to our loyal donor base and experienced, capable staff.”

Mary Bones, long-time Museum of the Big Bend curator, will serve as interim director until a permanent director is selected.

“Over her years of service, Mary has developed a strong relationship with the community, friends of the museum and especially, the artists who have participated in Trappings of Texas,” Jackson said. “She has played an integral part in raising funds and the profile of the museum. I know she will do an excellent job for the MoBB.”

Jackson, a Dallas native, who received her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from Sul Ross, has two daughters and one son; Ellen Elizabeth, a student at Texas Tech University, Tyler Joaquin, who works in home construction in El Paso and Ann Margaret, who will graduate in May from the Alpine Christian School. Her husband, Lance, also a Sul Ross graduate and a member of the Athletic Hall of Honor, plans to retire from the U.S. Border Patrol in November 2017 after 25 years’ service and will join Jackson in San Antonio.

