SUL ROSS, RGC FALL COMMENCEMENT EXERCISES DEC. 9, 10 AT ALPINE, UVALDE

Sul Ross State University fall commencement exercises are scheduled Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10 for Sul Ross-Alpine and Rio Grande College (RGC) campuses, respectively.

Sul Ross-Alpine ceremonies will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 in the Pete P. Gallego Center. RGC exercises will be held Saturday, Dec. 10, 7:30 p.m. in the Uvalde High School Auditorium. A total of 245 students, 161 at Sul Ross-Alpine and 84 at RGC, are candidates for degrees.

Dr. John Klingemann, associate professor and chair of the Department of History at Angelo State University, San Angelo, and a Sul Ross alumnus, will deliver the commencement address at the Alpine ceremonies.

At Alpine, the Sul Ross commencement band, directed by Jeffrey Meyer, assistant professor of Music/Band, will perform prelude music, “The Walking Frog,” by K.L. King; “Prairie Dances,” by David R. Holsinger, “Rhapsody on Spanish Carols,” arranged by Robert E. Foster, and “Chorale and Alleluia,” by Howard Hanson; and “Theme from Pomp and Circumstance No. 1,” by Elgar (arranged by Clare Grundman) for the processional.

Dr. Joseph Velasco, associate professor of Communication, will be the mace bearer, and Dr. Kevin Urbanczyk, professor of Geology, and Dr. James Zech, professor of Biology, will serve as ushers.

Shelby Stegent, Eustace, will deliver the invocation, and Dr. Donald Callen Freed, professor of Music, will lead the singing of “God Bless America,” by Irving Berlin.

Dr. Jim D. Case, Executive Vice President and Provost for Academic Affairs, will preside over the program, deliver the welcome, make introductions and bestow honor cords to students graduating cum laude, magna cum laude and summa cum laude.

Dr. Bill Kibler, Sul Ross President, will introduce Klingemann and confer degrees. Velasco will read the names of students receiving diplomas and Freed will lead the singing of the “Alma Mater,” by Rose Sharp Brewer.

The commencement band will perform “The Walking Frog” as postlude music.

Klingemann is a widely recognized scholar in Latin American and southwestern U.S. history. While at Angelo State, he has received several awards, including Distinguished Faculty Achievement Honors from the Angelo State University Alumni; Advisor of the Year for his work with the Association of Mexican American Students; and Distinguished Educator by the U.S. Air Force ROTC.

In 2013, he was awarded a fellowship from the American Association of Hispanics in Higher Ed Ford Foundation. That same year, Klingemann was named a Fellow to the Center for Studies in Higher Education Executive Leadership Academy at the University of California, Berkeley.

Born in Alpine, Klingemann grew up in several different towns in West Texas. For the first few years of his life, he and his family lived in Midland and south Brewster County before moving to Presidio, where his father served as deputy sheriff for Presidio County. Again the family moved and lived in Alpine before ultimately settling in Terlingua, located in south Brewster County. While an Alpine High School student, Klingemann rode a bus to school that, at that time, represented one of the longest bus rides in the nation, a 160-mile round trip. With the exception of football season, when he lived with a friend in order to play for the Fightin’ Bucks, his days began at 5 a.m. in order to catch the bus and ended at 7 p.m.

Upon graduation from high school in 1992, he enrolled at Sul Ross where he obtained his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees. While at Sul Ross, he worked at the Museum of the Big Bend and also as a federal court interpreter. While an employee of the Museum, he won several awards for exhibits and papers delivered at conferences, including a Silver Award from the Texas Association of Museums.

Klingemann enrolled at the University of Arizona in 2003, where he eventually received his Ph.D. in History with a focus on Latin America and the United States Southwest. While there, he was awarded a García Robles Fulbright Fellowship for Mexico, a Tinker Fellowship for Graduate Research in Latin America, and a Champion-Davis Fellowship for Studies in Oaxaca, Mexico.

--0o0--