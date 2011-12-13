SUL ROSS SAUSAGE CHAMPS

Aubrey Simon (center, top photo), had the grand champion entry in Dr. Paul Will’s sausage manufacturing course at Sul Ross State University. Simon’s Whodat Cajun (alligator) Sausage (bottom photo) was ranked tops of the mid-winter course’s 12 entries that included venison, pork, smoked, jalapeno, summer, breakfast, bratwurst and Italian sausages. Pictured (from left) are: judges Phil Moellering, Dr. Mary Ann Weinacht and Henry Ogletree; Simon; Will; Scott Lacina (kneeling), reserve champion winner; and Colin Campbell, honorable mention. (Photos by Cheryl Zinsmeyer)