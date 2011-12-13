SCOTT GRUBITZ NAMED DIRECTOR OF SUL ROSS FACILITIES PLANNING, DESIGN

Scott Grubitz has been named director of the Sul Ross State University Facilities Planning, Design and Construction office.

Grubitz, a native of Elk City, OK, and an architect (currently pursuing reciprocity in Texas) and graphic designer for more than 30 years, began his new duties Jan. 2, 2017. He replaces Jim Clouse, who retired this past summer.

The Facilities Planning, Design and Construction office is responsible for supporting the university community in areas of capital projects, campus planning, capital project design and capital project construction.

“We are pleased to have Scott join the Sul Ross campus community,” said Cesario Valenzuela, Vice President for Finance and Operations. “His skill set and extensive experience make him an excellent fit for the oversight and development of present and future facilities projects.”

Grubitz, who has worked for architectural firms in Elk City, Phoenix and Scottsdale, AZ, and San Diego, CA, received a B.S. in Environmental Design (1978) from the University of Oklahoma; and M.S. in Visual Communications (2009) from Arizona State University. He has also studied at the Harvard University Graduate School of Design (resort planning and design) and the Art Center College of Design (graphic design), Pasadena, CA.

He called the move to Sul Ross and Alpine a welcome transition. “The first time I saw Alpine was when I stepped off the Amtrak. I looked around and thought, ‘this isn’t West Texas.’ But this is truly an amazing town and an amazing setting.”

“Later, I brought my fiancée here on her birthday. She had never been to the Big Bend, either,” he said. “We thought, ‘wouldn’t it be great if we could both find jobs here.’ Then, I got on the Sul Ross job site and found the listing for this position.”

“This is ideal. I got so tired of a 30-minute commute on a six-lane highway. I can’t wait to commute to work on a bicycle. We are both anxious to explore the Big Bend.”

Grubitz said he is very impressed with Sul Ross’ physical appearance.

“I think it’s beautiful. Overall, the integrity of design on the campus is rare,” he said. “The collegiate gothic – red brick and white limestone – is classic.”

In his spare time, Grubitz enjoys playing the guitar and drums, painting, fishing, trap shooting and travel. He has four children, three sons and a daughter. His fiancée, Robin Theno, previously worked for the Internal Revenue Service.

For more information, contact Grubitz, (432) 837-8777 or joe.grubitz@sulross.edu.

