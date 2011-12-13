WARD, DOSS, SALTA TO RECEIVE SUL ROSS DISTINGUISHED ALUMNI AWARDS

Dr. James Ward, San Angelo; David Doss, Fort Davis; and Michelle Freed Salta, Alexandria, VA, will receive Distinguished Alumni Awards at the annual Hall of Honor/ Distinguished Alumni/ banquet Saturday, Feb. 18.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. with a reception on the second floor of the Morgan University Center. The banquet and awards ceremony begin at 7 p.m. in the Espino Conference Center. Advance reservations (Feb. 10 deadline) are $50 per person. Reservations may be made at: http://www.sulross.edu/hallofhonor. For more information, contact Sul Ross Alumni Association, (432) 837-8697.

Ward (B.S. 2001, M.S. 2004, Geology) and Doss (B.S., 1970, Chemistry) will receive Distinguished Alumnus Awards. Salta (B.B.A. 2002, Business Administration; M.A. 2003, Public Administration) is this year’s Distinguished Young Alumna.

2017 Sul Ross Athletic Hall of Honor inductees are: Johnny Creek, Sonora (football); Mike Compton, Tampa, FL (baseball); Truman “Doc” Spoon, Fort Davis (outstanding booster); Wade West, San Antonio (football); the late Tommy Nelson (football); and the 1957 Lobo NAIA national championship baseball team.

About the honorees:

Dr. James Ward

Ward, presently an associate professor of Geology at Angelo State University, received his Ph.D. in Geology in 2008 from the University of Kentucky. He was nominated by Sul Ross graduate Thomas Reyes, who praised Ward’s encouragement to prospective Geology majors.

“He has volunteered his time on numerous occasions to come back to Sul Ross and present seminars and lectures to students aspiring to graduate with Geology degrees,” Reyes’ nomination stated. “Ward…is a gifted teacher both in the classroom and out in the field collecting geological data. He is known for spending long hours, weekend and holiday breaks teaching and completing field work on geological trips with students.”

“He has a special ability to advise students of all ages and backgrounds on everything from geology questions to career choices and all aspects of life,” the nomination continued. Reyes also cited Ward’s role in designing and implementing new courses and developing the degree plan for the new Angelo State Bachelor of Science degree in Geoscience.

Ward, a Balmorhea native, joined the Angelo State faculty in 2010. His current interests are are in Hydrogeology and Geochemistry of natural waters. He is mentoring several research students working on a variety of hydrology related projects from urban contaminant hydrology, restoration of brine water impacted soils, and advanced geochemical modeling of West Texas aquifers.

“I developed an extended family with many people in the community, while at Sul Ross,” Ward said. “However, I would not have been successful if it were not for my primary Geology professors, Dr. (Kevin) Urbanczyk, Dr. (David) Rohr, Dr. (James) Whitford Stark, and Dr. (Liz) Measures. All of them aided in my development and are the reason I am successful in the geosciences today. Their love of geology was infectious and I carry it with me every day in my profession. I am eternally grateful for them and their efforts to improve West Texas.”

Ward and his wife, Kathryn, are the parents of Paul Roger, two and a half, and Ella Marie, nine months. His parents, Paul (a 1970 Sul Ross graduate) and Janell Ward, still live in Balmorhea. He also has a sister, Jennifer, and brother-in-law, James Nusz. Ward calls himself an avid family man, horseman and cattleman.

“My family is amazing, and they are the reason I am able to have all the opportunities I have,” he said.

David Doss

Doss has worked at McDonald Observatory since January 1971 and is presently a research engineering/scientist associate. He was nominated by Observatory Superintendent Craig Nance, Assistant Director Dr. Anita L. Cochran and Chief Scientist Phillip J. MacQueen. All pointed to his expertise in scientific instrumentation, which in turn has led to a better understanding of the Universe.

Nance called Doss “an outstanding professional, mentor and colleague.”

“He has been dedicated to the mission of McDonald Observatory for over 45 years since his graduation from Sul Ross,” Nance’s nomination stated. “He has supported hundreds of astronomers and researchers. He has also supported and mentored his colleagues throughout the years. David has contributed greatly to humanity’s understanding of the Universe and brought honor to his Alma Mater.”

MacQueen wrote, “The breadth of his knowledge and abilities is one of the significant assets at the Observatory. These characteristics have coupled well with his sense of service and dedication to the users….”

“David is probably the only person who knows how all of our instruments work,” Cochran’s nomination stated. “He is also generous with his time to help out observers on the most simple or difficult tasks, and at any hour of the day or night.”

Doss credited his Scoutmaster with sparking his interest in astronomy, evolving into both a career and a lifelong love.

“One of these days, they (Observatory administration) will figure out I would probably do this job for nothing, but it is nice to get paid,” he laughed.

Doss, who came to Sul Ross from Ingram, credited Col. Merwin Forbes, who taught Astronomy and Physics, for putting him in contact with the Observatory.

“I had a real good experience at Sul Ross,” he said. “I certainly met quite a few interesting people.”

His experience influenced all three of his children, who are Sul Ross graduates as well.

“I told my kids when they were starting college, if they would go two years here (Sul Ross), we’d figure out the next stop after that. Fortunately, they decided to finish at Sul Ross.”

Doss and his wife, Camille, are the parents of Selena (David) Martin, Alpine; Dan (Angela), Gainesville; and Tracy (Julio) Martinez, McKinney. They have nine grandchildren.

In his spare time, Doss enjoys gardening and watching old movies, “preferably before 1960.”

Michelle Freed Salta

Salta is presently Vice President of Administration at XPRT, a Washington, D.C.-based business development consulting firm, with a focus on U.S. Department of Energy procurements. The Kerrville native was nominated by Laura Silver of the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children (Alexandria, VA). Silver is a former Sul Ross classmate and business affiliate.

“Michelle uses the education and experiences she received from Sul Ross as a strong foundation to help guide her career in the Washington, D.C. area,” Silver’s nomination stated. “She has worked tirelessly to build good relationships with those in the federal government so as to help assist her clients in procuring complex government contracts. She is highly respected by her clients and colleagues.”

“Her dedication and drive to succeed are something to be admired,” the nomination said. “The pride she has as a Sul Ross State University alum is evident to all.”

During Salta’s tenure with Kelly, Anderson & Associates (KAA) (2003-2014), she held multiple senior positions, including Chief of Staff and Chief Operating Officer. She worked on a variety of federal programs, including secure technologies (passports, drivers licenses, currency, etc.), immigration processing, federal financial programs and federal information technology systems.

Her mentors include some of the most accomplished professionals in the federal government, including female pioneers in the industry.

Salta left KAA in 2014 to spend more time with her children. She and her husband Shawn are the parents of Madelyn, 10, Makenna, 8, and Harper, 4. Shawn is a third-generation owner of DirectMail.com, a full-service direct marketing firm.

Salta, who joined XPRT in September 2016, savored her Sul Ross experiences. “Coming to Sul Ross as a transfer student from Angelo State University, I was in need of an educational institution that gave me focus and mandated accountability in my academic studies. It didn't take me long to realize that all my professors knew me by name, and knew precisely when I was not upholding my end of the bargain in the classroom.”

“That was the turning point in my studies; I went from nearly failing out of ASU, to thriving at Sul Ross, even joining the student government organization,” she said. “As a business student, I enjoyed the lectures from professors that taught from real-life experience in the workforce.”

“In my graduate studies, I can draw exact parallels to the knowledge obtained in the classroom to my professional work in D.C.”

