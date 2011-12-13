SUL ROSS STUDENT TEACHING SEMINAR HELD

Eleven students in the Sul Ross State University Teacher Education Program participated in the Student Teaching Seminar, held Saturday, Jan. 14. This event is held each semester as a send-off for the students before they begin their 14-week student teaching assignments. The 2017 seminar marks the 100th year since Sul Ross Normal College was established. Gov. James E. Ferguson signed the bill establishing Sul Ross into law on April 4, 1917, and since its inception, Sul Ross has trained and placed teachers throughout Texas. This year’s seminar, coordinated by Dr. Jeanne Qvarnstrom, Director of Teacher Education, covered the code of ethics and standard practices for Texas educators, professional practices and university supervisor expectations. The seminar featured presentations by Ms. Caroline Fox and Ms. Judith Pardo Alferez. Pictured (from left) are: Joni Stroope, Midland, Midland ISD; Erika Aguilar, Presidio, Presidio ISD; Guadalupe Roman, Fabens, Fabens ISD; Emily Luna, Georgetown, Round Rock ISD; Coriza Pina, Presidio, Alpine ISD; Bisimwa Mitima, Fort Worth, Fort Worth ISD; Mara Bland, Midland, Greenwood ISD; Mackenzie Ford, Midland ISD. Not pictured are Holly Blankenship, Alpine, Alpine ISD; Zuri Izworski, Alpine, Marfa ISD; Viviana Rivera, El Paso, Ector County ISD. (Photo Courtesy Jeanne Qvarnstrom)