SUL ROSS THEATRE OFFERS BROADWAY TRIP, MAY 14-20

The Best of Broadway, a seven-day, six-night program exploring New York City’s theatre district, will be offered through the Sul Ross State University Theatre Department, May 14-20.

Dona Roman, professor of Theatre, will lead the tour, featuring two Broadway musicals, a Broadway comedy or drama and a ballet performance in the Lincoln Center. In addition to seeing the shows, visitors may attend an after-show cast talk.

Other stops will include tours of the Whitney Museum, either the Top of the Rock or Empire State Building and a Radio City Music Hall backstage tour. Walks with professors to to Chinatown, Greenwich Village, SoHo, Little Italy, 911 Memorial, Fifth Avenue, Rockefeller Center, Central Park, Theatre District, Battery Park, the Financial District, and Brooklyn Bridge are other trip highlights.

Cost is $2,316, including round trip air from El Paso, hotel accommodations in Midtown Manhattan, transfers, admissions, taxes, luggage portage, a metro card for all subways and buses, and tickets for numerous tours and shows. Monthly payment plans are available.

For more information, call 1-800-677-4750; email joanhahn@juno.com; or visit the website bucketlisttrips.citymax.com.

