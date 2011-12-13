SUL ROSS HOSTS BIG BEND BRASS BASH CONCERT JAN. 28

Guest artist Nancy Taylor and area musicians will headline the second annual Big Bend Brass Bash, featuring masterclass and concert, Saturday, Jan. 28 at Sul Ross State University.

Sponsored by the Sul Ross Department of Fine Arts and Communication and the Music program, the event will conclude with a gala concert at 4 p.m. in Marshall Auditorium. All sessions are free and open to the public.

The daylong activities, for high school, college and community brass players and teachers, begin at 9 a.m. in Francois Fine Arts Building. Included are a warm-up session, masterclass conducted by Taylor, and large brass ensemble rehearsals.

Taylor is the trumpet professor at University of Texas at El Paso. She holds a bachelor of music degree in performance from Arizona State University where she was a student of David Hickman, and a master of music from Indiana University where she studied with Allan Dean. She also studied extensively with Vince diMartino.

Before joining the music faculty at UTEP in 2008, Taylor was a member of the United States Marine Band, “The President’s Own.” She holds the unique distinction of having been the first female to win a position with the cornet/trumpet section in the nearly 200-year history of the organization. While a member of The President’s Own, Taylor performed at The White House, Pentagon, and for three national concert tours.

She currently plays principal trumpet with the El Paso Wind Symphony and the Quintessential Brass Quintet in addition to performing with the El Paso Opera and El Paso Symphony Orchestra. Taylor performs regularly at UTEP and at numerous other venues in the greater El Paso area.

In addition to being a professional musician, Ms. Taylor is a board-certified Occupational Therapist specializing in injury treatment and prevention of musicians. Taylor has given clinics on musician’s wellness at the Midwest Band and Orchestra Clinic Convention, Texas Music Educators Convention, Texas Bandmasters Association, and the Pennsylvania Music Educators Convention. Taylor is also on the faculty of the Conn-Selmer Institute as a specialist in injury prevention for musicians. She has also served as clinician to musicians of the United States Air Force Band and The President’s Own United States Marine Band.

Her book, “Teaching Healthy Musicianship: The Music Educators Guide to Injury Prevention and Wellness,” published by Oxford University Press, is available on Amazon.com.

For more information, contact Jeffrey Meyer, Director of Bands and Brass Studies, (432) 837-8018; Jeffrey.meyer@sulross.edu, or visit the website: http://www.sulross.edu/music.

