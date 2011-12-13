SUL ROSS STUDENTS AWARDED BECHTEL FUND GRANTS

Thirteen Sul Ross State University students have received Bechtel Fund grants for Spring Semester 2017. The grants, for $500 each, may be spent on books and other educational materials at the Sul Ross Bookstore.

Undergraduate students who graduated from a high school in Brewster, Presidio, and Jeff Davis counties, or have a GED issued in those same counties, are eligible for the grants. Recipients must have completed at least 24 college-credit hours with a grade point average of 3.0 or higher and be fully enrolled at Sul Ross (12 semester credit hours or more).

Grant recipients and their high schools are: James E. Cook, Sul Ross GED; Molly Glenn Ferguson, Presidio; Westin Turner Huffman, Fort Davis; Marissa Nicole Garcia, Marfa; Oscar Ray Jimenez, Alpine; Lora Lee Leos, Marfa; Guadalupe Licon, Presidio; Anai Moreno, Presidio; Ernesto G. Rivera, Alpine; Dafne Elvira Rodriguez, Presidio; Justin Royce Rodriguez, Alpine; Gabriela Tarango, Valentine; Jared Micah Wallace-White, Sul Ross GED.

To apply for the Bechtel Fund grant prior to the Fall 2017 semester or for more information, contact Matt Walter, (432) 837-8735 or mwalter@sulross.edu.

--0o0--