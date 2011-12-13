SUL ROSS GEOLOGY REUNION SLATED FEB. 17-19

Former Sul Ross State University geology students and faculty members will return to campus Feb. 17-19 for a first-ever reunion.

Events will include a lecture on Apollo astronaut field training in the Big Bend, campus tour, barbeque supper and social hour, field trip, Hancock Hill hike and farewell brunch.

Activities will begin at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 with a welcome and update on geology at Sul Ross, in the Warnock Science Building. At 2:45 p.m., Alpine resident Pat Dasch, former Executive Director of the National Space Society, will lecture on “Apollo Astronaut Geology Field Training in the Big Bend.” The lecture, in Room 101, Warnock Science Building, is free and open to the public.

Following a campus tour, alumni will be treated to a barbeque supper at Kokernot Lodge, with time to catch up on old friends and meet fellow geology alumni.

On Saturday, Feb. 18, the group will head south to visit the new Fossil Discovery Exhibit in Big Bend National Park. That evening, geology alumnus, Dr. James Ward, who is now an associate professor of Geology at Angelo State University, will be honored as a Distinguished Alumnus at the annual Sul Ross Hall of Honor/Distinguished Alumni banquet in the Morgan University Center.

On Sunday morning, Feb. 19,members of the Sul Ross Geology Club will lead a hike on the trails on Hancock Hill, before a farewell brunch at the University Center.

Anyone wishing to participate in the reunion or requiring more information may contact Pat Dasch,

patdasch@outlook.com or (432) 230-3314; or Dr. Elizabeth Measures, measures@sulross.edu or (432) 837-8117.

--0o0--