AFRICAN AMERICAN FILMS FEATURED AT FEB. 3-4 SUL ROSS MICROCINEMA EVENT

African American filmmakers will be featured at the annual Microcinema Friday-Saturday, Feb. 3-4. Sponsored by the Sul Ross State University Theatre Department, screenings will be held in the Studio Theatre, Francois Fine Arts Building.

Sessions begin at 7 p.m. nightly, starting with a tribute to filmmaker Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight” director. “Moonlight” won the Golden Globes award for Best Picture, Drama, and is also an Academy Awards contender. Admission is $5 per session. Sul Ross students, faculty and staff are admitted free of charge.

Talk back sessions follow all screenings.

Friday, Feb. 3 screenings are “Coffee Colored Children,” (15 minutes in length), a film by Ngozi Onwurah. “Coffee Colored Children” won the Golden Gate Award at the San Francisco Film Festival. For more information, follow the link: http://www.wmm.com/filmcatalog/pages/c102.shtml

Irene Chagall’s documentary, “Let's Get The Rhythm,” (54 minutes) will follow. Follow the link: http://www.letsgettherhythm.com/

According to Anisa Raoff, Providence Children’s Film Festival executive director, “’Let’s Get the Rhythm’ shows us movies are not passive activities - a good one brings us into the story and beyond! At Providence Children's Film Festival, these girls could not wait to "hand-clap" after watching Irene Chagall's documentary. Love this!”

Spike Lee’s “Do the Right Thing,” (2:05), winner of Best Picture and Best Screenplay, Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards, (rated R), will be screened Saturday, Feb. 4. Additional information may be found at:

https://www.moviefone.com/mov…/do-the-right-thing/2482/main/

