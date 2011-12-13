LOBO DEN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR HELEN CRANE TO RETIRE JAN. 31

With her Jan. 31 retirement, Helen Crane will end a total of 22 years of Texas higher education service, 13 at Sul Ross State University.

After a month’s hiatus, she will return to Sul Ross March 6 on a half-time basis as project director of the Title V El Camino grant. Among the grant projects will be the installation of DegreeWorks, an online degree audit tracking system.

“My intent was never to stop working,” said Crane, who serves a dual role as executive director of Lobo Den and project director of Title V El Camino. She is also a licensed clinical social worker.

“This (half-time employment) was a good option. I started this grant (five years, 2014-2019) and I would like to finish it.”

Since 2004, Crane has served Sul Ross in a number of capacities, as director of the Counseling and Advising Center (2004-08); director of Program Development, Title V Lobo Den (2008-11); project director, Title V Lobo Den (2011-15); executive director, Lobo Den (2014-present); and since October 2015, project director, Title V El Camino.

“I have been able to do a lot of things at Sul Ross,” she said. “I feel very fortunate because I like variety. I have really enjoyed my time here.”

“I truly think we have some of the best students. I have worked at two flagship universities (Texas A&M and UT-Austin), but here, it has been really rewarding to help some at-risk students graduate. I have enjoyed seeing numerous student success stories. There are students who would never have had a chance to get a college degree elsewhere who have succeeded. Regardless of a 4.0 grade point average, or a 1.0, they all need support.”

Crane received an A.A. (1978) from Temple Junior College; a Bachelor of Social Work (1992) from Washburn University, Topeka, KS; and a Master of Social Work (1993) from the University of Kansas, Lawrence.

She worked at Texas A&M from 1983-87; from 1993-2000 as a licensed social worker and therapist in Killeen, Harker Heights, Round Rock and Taylor; and from 2000-2004 as an academic advisor and counselor at the University of Texas-Austin, before coming to Sul Ross.

“I didn’t expect to stay this long, but I wanted to finish my higher education career at Sul Ross, and this hasn’t been just a job for me. It has been a very rewarding career,” Crane said.

She and her husband, Stuart, have two daughters, Tiffany, Portland, OR; and Tracy (Cliff) Streagle, Fairbanks/North Pole, AK. They have two grandchildren, Luke, 4, and Lily, 2. Both of their daughters are U.S. Army veterans and their son-in-law is a U.S. Army Ranger helicopter pilot.

Crane enjoys cycling, swimming and traveling. She and Stuart will continue to make Alpine their home.

