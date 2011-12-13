FEB. 10 REGISTRATION DEADLINE FOR FEB. 18 HALL OF HONOR BANQUET

Friday, Feb. 10 is the registration deadline for Sul Ross State University’s annual Hall of Honor/Distinguished Alumni banquet, scheduled Saturday, Feb. 18.

Advance reservations are $50 per person and are required. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. with a reception on the second floor of the Morgan University Center. The banquet and awards ceremony begin at 7 p.m. in the Espino Conference Center. Reservations may be made at: http://www.sulross.edu/hallofhonor. For more information, contact Sul Ross Alumni Association, (432) 837-8697.

This year’s honorees are:

Athletic Hall of Honor: Johnny Creek, Sonora (football); Mike Compton, Tampa, FL (baseball); Truman “Doc” Spoon, Fort Davis (outstanding booster); Wade West, San Antonio (football); the late Tommy Nelson (football); and the 1957 Lobo NAIA national championship baseball team.

Distinguished Alumni: Dr. James Ward, San Angelo; David Doss, Fort Davis; and Michelle Freed Salta, Alexandria, VA (Outstanding Young Alumna).

--0o0--