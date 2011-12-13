SUL ROSS SPRING 2017 ENROLLMENT TOTALS SHOW SLIGHT GAINS

Sul Ross State University’s 2017 Spring Semester enrollment and semester credit hours (SCH) both showed slight gains according to 12th class day figures, the official reporting period.

As of Wednesday (Feb. 1), 1,840 students were enrolled, a two percent gain from both 2016 and 2015 numbers. Semester credit hours rose slightly over 2016 totals to 19,112, but were three percent higher than 2015.

“Both enrollment and retention continues to move in a positive direction,” said MaryBeth Marks, Vice President for Enrollment Management. “Roughly 75 percent of freshmen students who enrolled in Fall 2016 returned this spring.”

“In addition, semester credit hours of returning students (who re-enrolled after being out at least one long semester) rose 48 percent,” Marks said. “This is a determining factor toward future increases in overall graduation rates.”

Rio Grande College enrollment showed a four percent increase, up 40 students, to 966, over Spring 2016 figures. Semester credit hours rose 11 percent, to 7,686.

“We are pleased with Sul Ross’ continuing growth at all of our campuses,” Marks said. “This reinforces our goal of serving the higher education needs of the entire region.”

