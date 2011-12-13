INTERNSHIP APPRECIATION DINNER

Participating employers and their Sul Ross State University student interns were recognized at an appreciation dinner Tuesday evening (Feb. 7) in the Morgan University Center. The academic internship program, begun in February 2016, pairs students with employers in their respective career interest areas. The internships, mostly paid positions, have been coordinated through Sul Ross’ Experiential Learning program, funded through a Title V grant. Internships enhance classroom learning through career-related work experience in corporate and private businesses, government agencies and non-profit organizations, according to Dr. Jenny Penland, Sul Ross Title V Activity Director/Director of Experiential Learning. Pictured (from left) are interns and their employers: Jan Rueb, director of Career Services and Testing and a member of the Collaborative Internship Team; Jessica Lubbers, El Paso, Big Bend Regional Medical Center; Diane Moore, CFO, Big Bend Regional Medical Center; Jaycie Lubbers, El Paso, Bella Dental; Delane Thomas, Barre, MA, 83rd District Attorney's Office; Jesus Guerrero, El Paso, Big Bend Regional Medical Center; Marc Wetzel, McDonald Observatory/Education Programs; A.J. Maldonado, Alpine, McDonald Observatory; Monir Desouky, director, Aramark; Renee Cedillo, Eagle Pass, Aramark; Tonya Tiday, tourism director, Alpine Chamber of Commerce; Bill Wren, special assistant to the Superintendent, McDonald Observatory/International Dark Skies Initiative; Bianca Moreno, San Elizario, Alpine Chamber of Commerce; Kalea Cotton, executive director, Alpine Chamber of Commerce and Tourism; Pam Tarelle, office manager, Skinner Drilling and Well Service; Alexis Shelton, Alpine, Skinner Drilling and Well Service; Carolyn McCartney, office assistant, Skinner Drilling and Well Service; Dr. Jenny Penland. Interns/former interns not pictured were Damien Graham, Alpine, International Dark Skies Initiative; Tyrin Merriweather, San Marcos, Alpine Police Department; and Bonnie Dubose, Paradise, McDonald Observatory. (Photo by Steve Lang)