RETIRED SUL ROSS PROFESSOR JUDITH PARSONS TO RECEIVE HONORARY DOCTORATE

Judith Parsons, who retired in 2015 after 50 years on the Sul Ross State University faculty, will receive an honorary doctorate in History, following action by the Board of Regents of the Texas State University System. The Regents met Thursday and Friday (Feb. 16-17) in Austin.

Parsons, who will receive the Doctor of History, honoris causa, at Sul Ross-Alpine Campus spring commencement exercises May 12, was nominated for her dedication and unwavering support of Sul Ross, as well as her accomplishments as an author in the field of historical research.

Her lengthy tenure spanned the administrations of seven Sul Ross presidents. As an associate professor, she inspired countless students with her historical tales and her knowledge of United States and Texas/Western history. Her standards of excellence in the classroom encouraged all students to greater heights of academic success.

While at Sul Ross, she engaged in numerous committees and assisted with a myriad of student organizations. Parsons served as the Special Assistant to the President for many years, which required her to act as an editor for campus-wide publications as well as plan and execute numerous high profile events for the university.

In addition to teaching, Parsons has been active in numerous community organizations, including the Brewster County Historical Commission, member of the Presbyterian Church, volunteer for the Alpine Food Pantry, member of the Alpine Pilot Club, and served as a regional advisor and judge for History Fairs. Her most recent endeavor includes research for her upcoming book about the life and presidency of Horace W. Morelock, the third president of Sul Ross State University.

“Judith Parsons exemplifies a passion and determination for her life’s work by continuing her historical pursuits and authoring several publications, including the Sul Ross story included in the commemorative book of the history of the Texas State University System. Her contributions to history and in particular to the 100-year history of Sul Ross State University (are highly significant),” the nomination stated.

Other Sul Ross agenda items included closing the Master of Education in Physical Education degree, effective Fall 2017, and acknowledgement of over $530,000 in gifts and donations to Sul Ross and to the Friends of the Center for Big Bend Studies.

The Master of Education in Physical Education degree is housed in the Department of Kinesiology and Human Performance within the College of Education and Professional Studies. Currently no students are enrolled in the degree program. This degree has been phased out since the introduction of the Master of Science in Health and Human Performance degree in Spring, 2014. No faculty members have been terminated because of the closure.

Gifts and donations to Sul Ross, totaling $279,000, include:

*$15,000 from William Speary, The Woodlands, to the College Forward Program.

*$13,000 from the Big Bend Ranch Rodeo, Alpine, to the Rodeo Team Scholarship Fund.

*$25,000 from the Carl B. and Florence E. King Foundation, Dallas, to the Museum of the Big Bend Advantage Fund.

*$50,000 from the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo to the Borderlands Research Institute (BRI) Mentorship Program.

*$50,000 from the La Brasada Foundation, Fowlerton, to the Museum of the Big Bend Advantage Fund.

*$10,000 from Mr. and Mrs. Bob. Hayter, Fort Stockton, to the Jackson Field Turf Project.

*$5,000 from the Herrmann Family Charitable Foundation, San Antonio, to the BRI Last Frontier Weekend.

*$10,000 from Leo Dominguez, Alpine, to the Elsa C. and Leo Dominguez Scholarship Fund.

*$25,000 from Joyce Wildenthal, Houston, to the Lora Bell Kunze Lockhart Endowment Fund.

*$6,000 from the Bank & Trust, Del Rio, to The Bank & Trust Scholarship Fund.

*$15,000 from the Consulado de Mexico to the IME Becas Fund.

*$5,000 from Ruth Russell, San Antonio, to the BRI Last Frontier Weekend.

*$10,000 from Mr. and Mrs. Marty Davis, Dallas, to the Museum of the Big Bend Advantage Fund.

*$10,000 from the Shepard Family Private Foundation, Baltimore, MD, to the BRI Last Frontier Weekend.

*$20,000 from Mr. and Mrs. John Weisman, New Braunfels, $5,000 to the BRI Last Frontier Weekend and $15,000 to the Museum of the Big Bend Advantage Fund.

*$5,000 from William Harte, San Antonio, to the BRI Last Frontier Weekend.

*$5,000 from KC Ranch, LTD, Fort Worth, to the BRI Last Frontier Weekend.

Gifts and donations to the Friends of the Center for Big Bend Studies, totaling $255,000, include:

*$150,000 from the Brown Foundation, Houston.

*$65,000 from the Orr Family Foundation.

*$5,000 from Kim and Annchen Lawrence.

*$25,000 from the Wayne and Jo Ann Moore Charitable Foundation, Midlan.

*$10,000 from Mr. and Mrs. Cameron Duncan, Tesuque, NM.

