RUDY F. RODRIGUEZ NURSING SCHOLARSHIP ESTABLISHED AT SUL ROSS

The family of Rudy F. Rodriguez has established an endowed scholarship for nursing students at Sul Ross State University.

The Rudy F. Rodriguez Nursing Scholarship Endowment and Scholarship Fund will benefit eligible students at both the Rio Grande College and Sul Ross-Alpine campuses (at Alpine when the program is established). Family representatives Nanca Rodriguez, Ruben Rodriguez and Nilvia Rodriguez-Yarbrough signed the agreements Feb. 10 with Sul Ross President, Dr. Bill Kibler. Ruben Rodriguez and Nilvia Rodriguez-Yarbrough are also Sul Ross graduates.

“It is with great affection and pride that we are pleased to announce the creation of a scholarship to honor our brother, husband, and father, Rudy F. Rodriguez,” the family stated in an announcement.

“Through this scholarship program, Rudy’s passion and devotion to nursing will continue to inspire others in a way that would have made him proud, as well as honor his memory,” the statement continued. “It is our hope that in establishing a scholarship in Rudy’s name, you will join us in honoring and assisting others, selflessly, as Rudy did throughout his work and life.”

“Rudy’s unwavering dedication to nursing continues to inspire our dream to afford educational opportunities to students who share his passion to provide aid and care for others.”

The Nursing Scholarship Committee will make scholarship awards, with preference given to Alpine and Del Rio residents. Eligible applicants must have full admission to the Sul Ross nursing program, a cumulative grade point average of 2.5 or higher, and be a junior or senior in good standing. Applicants will submit a 200-word essay discussing future plans in the nursing profession. Scholarship renewal is contingent upon maintaining full enrollment and the required grade point average.

“We are extremely grateful to the Rodriguez family for their generosity and continued friendship with Sul Ross,” Kibler said. “To our knowledge, this scholarship is one of the first to include eligible applicants from both the RGC and Sul Ross-Alpine campuses.”

Sul Ross’ endowment fund presently exceeds $18 million with over 230 separate endowments. For more information on endowments, contact Butch Worley, Vice President for External Affairs, (432) 837-8892 or bworley@sulross.edu.

(Top photo, from left) Nilvia Rodriguez-Yarbrough, Ruben Rodriguez, Sul Ross President Dr. Bill Kibler and Nanca Rodriguez sign documents establishing the Rudy F. Rodriguez Nursing Scholarship Endowment and Scholarship Fund. (Bottom photo, from left) Brittney Rodriguez, Gloria Garcia, Nilvia Rodriguez-Yarbrough, Ruben Rodriguez, Jacob Herrera, Kibler, Nayely Arroyo, Cruz Rodriguez and Nanca Rodriguez display the endowment check. (Photos by Cheryl Zinsmeyer)

