SUL ROSS’ POWERS WINS ALL-AROUND COWBOY AT SAN ANTONIO SHOWDOWN

Sul Ross State University rodeo standout Sam Powers, Sonora, won all-around cowboy honors at the first-ever San Antonio College Showdown, held Sunday, Feb. 12, in conjunction with the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo.

Powers placed third in the long round, third in the short round and third in average (18 seconds) in tie down roping, then advanced from an 8/9 split in the steer wrestling long round to place fourth in the short round and fourth in average (11.1). He was the only competitor to place in the short round in two events.

Powers paired with Gunnar Latham, Martindale, in team roping, but they did not place.

Shay Hudson, Spring Branch, qualified for the short round in barrel racing with an 8/9 split (16.27 seconds) in the long round. Hudson finished seventh in the short round (16.34) for an average time of 32.61 on two runs.

“Sam turned in a superior effort in winning the all-around cowboy,” said Sul Ross rodeo coach Jacob Gernentz. “Overall, these rodeo athletes represented Sul Ross very well this past weekend and have done an outstanding job thus far this season.”

Powers currently is tied for sixth in tie down roping (155 total points) in the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association’s (NIRA) Southwest Region standings. He is in a 15th place tie (100 points) in steer wrestling.

Sul Ross begins the spring rodeo schedule Thursday-Saturday (Feb. 23-25) at the Odessa College Rodeo.

Sam Powers in recent steer wrestling action. (Photo by Dana Jones)

