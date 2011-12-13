TONY AWARD WINNER “CABARET” ON SUL ROSS STAGE MARCH 25-APRIL 9

“Cabaret,” the multiple Tony Award-winning musical that blends superb music and choreography with prominent social issues, will hit the Sul Ross State University stage March 25-April 9.

“Cabaret” depicts the dramatic shift of life and fortunes in Germany from the end of the 1920s to the rise of the Nazi Party. Dona Roman, Sul Ross professor of Theatre, directs the 1998 Broadway version, winner of four Tonys. In all, “Cabaret” has won 12 Tonys (eight for the original 1967 play, including Best Musical), while the 1973 film received 10 Academy Award nominations, winning eight.

Weekend performances are scheduled from March 25-April 9 in Marshall Auditorium. Performances begin at 8:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday (March 25, March 31, April 1, 7-8) and 2 p.m. Sundays (March 26, April 2 and 9). Ticket prices are $12 for adults and $10 for seniors. The musical contains adult content, and parental discretion is advised.

“The reason ‘Cabaret’ has won so many awards is because it tells a tale of pre-World War II Germany in a biting and realistic way and is very entertaining at the same time,” Roman said. “This is one of the most spirited, eclectic and historically meaningful shows that I have seen in my lifetime.”

“Cabaret” examines a number of societal issues, including anti-semitism and homosexuality in an economically-depressed nation. “Germany took a huge economic hit after World War I (including being forced to pay billions in reparations),” said Roman. “In times of economic hardship and depression, leaders tend to pick a scapegoat to unite support. In time, Jews became the primary scapegoats, while homosexuals and gypsies, among others, were also persecuted.”

“The economic plight is mirrored with women gaining the right to vote, access to methods of birth control and other progressive measures,” she said. “In 1930 Berlin, there was a strong counterculture and a free lifestyle clashing with economic hardships, and ‘Cabaret’ reflects these conflicts.”

The play is based on John Van Druten’s 1951 play I Am a Camera, which was adapted from the short novel Goodbye to Berlin (1939) by Christopher Isherwood. Set in 1931 Berlin as the Nazis are rising to power, “Cabaret” centers on nightlife at the seedy Kit Kat Klub, and revolves around young American writer Cliff Bradshaw and his relationship with 32-year-old English cabaret performer Sally Bowles.

Sul Ross Music faculty Dr. Jeffrey Meyer, Dr. Donald Freed and Lana Potts are musical directors. Fabiola Muniz, San Antonio, serves as stage manager, and Theatre faculty member Marji Scott, who also plays Sally, is the choreographer.

Other cast members include: Jason Roman, Fort Davis (Master of Ceremonies); JB Fields, Venus (Clifford Bradshaw); Theseus Francis, Alpine (Ernst Ludwig); Westin Huffman, Fort Davis (Customs Official, Swing/Ensemble member); Lizzie Simpson, Marfa (Fraulein Schneider); Ashley Page, Alpine (Fraulein Kost/Kit Kat Girl Fritzie); George Knapp, Houston (Rudy, a sailor, Swing/Ensemble); Collyn Glaspie, Alpine (Herr Schultz); Braydon Clues, Katy (Max); Callie Jones, Midland (Gorilla and Kit Kat Girl, Texas).

Other Kit Kat Girls are: Gabby Rule, Brady (Rosie); Sedia Woods, Houston (Lulu); Larissa Weaverling, Midland (Frenchie); Malyssa Reed, Katy (Helga). Kit Kat Boys are: Josh Martinez, El Paso (Bobby); David Garcia, Alpine (Victor); Fernando Powers, Fort Stockton (Hans); Marcelino Velazquez, Alpine (Herman).

Other Swing/Ensemble members are: Michael Amerson, Fresno; Chinasa Okorocha, Pfluegerville; Andrea Bode, Georgetown; Aracely Guerrero, El Paso; and Diff Torres, Van Horn.

For more information, contact Roman, (432) 837-8219 or droman@sulross.edu.

