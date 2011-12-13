2017 HALL OF HONOR INDUCTEES, DISTINGUISHED ALUMNI FETED

2017 Sul Ross Distinguished Alumni

Dr. James Ward (left), San Angelo; Michelle Freed Salta, Alexandria, VA; and David Doss, Fort Davis received Distinguished Alumni Awards at Sul Ross State University's annual Alumni Hall of Honor reception Saturday evening (Feb. 18). Ward presently serves as associate professor of Geology at Angelo State University; Freed Salta, who received the Young Distinguished Alumnus Award, is vice president of Administration at XPRT, Washington, D.C.; and Doss is the research engineering/scientist associate at McDonald Observatory. (Photo by Dana Jones)

2017 Hall of Honor inductees

Sul Ross State University inducted five new members into the Athletic Hall of Honor during the 2017 Alumni Hall of Honor celebration, held Saturday evening (Feb. 18). This year’s inductees are (from left): Johnny Creek, Sonora, football; Mike Compton, Tampa, FL, baseball; Wade West, San Antonio, football; Truman “Doc” Spoon, Fort Davis, Outstanding Booster; and Tommy Nelson, football (posthumously). Ray Alvarez, San Antonio, accepted the award for his late teammate. (Photo by Dana Jones)

1957 NAIA baseball champions

Members of Sul Ross State University's 1957 NAIA baseball championship team were inducted into the university's Hall of Honor during the annual Alumni Hall of Honor celebration, held Saturday evening (Feb. 18). Surviving team members present for the ceremony were (from left): Carroll Faught, Kerrville; Jerry Morris, Odessa; Dalvin Jordan, Monahans; Glen Schweers, Hondo; George Martin, Duncanville; Herb Biedermann, Paint Rock; and Leldon Hensley, Odessa. (Photo by Dana Jones)