“CABARET”: MUSIC, DANCE BLEND WITH 1930S REALISM ON SUL ROSS STAGE

Collaborative efforts of Sul Ross State University’s theatre and music departments will bring the Tony-award winning musical “Cabaret” to the Marshall Auditorium stage.

Winner of 12 Tonys and eight Academy Awards for the stage and film versions, “Cabaret” depicts the dramatic shift of life and fortunes in Germany from the end of the 1920s to the rise of the Nazi Party. Weekend performances are from March 25-April 9 in Marshall Auditorium. Performances begin at 8:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday (March 25, March 31, April 1, 7-8) and 2 p.m. Sundays (March 26, April 2 and 9).

Ticket prices are $12 for adults and $10 for seniors. The musical contains adult content, and parental discretion is advised.

Dona Roman, Sul Ross professor of Theatre, directs the 1998 Broadway version, winner of four Tonys. Jeffrey Meyer, assistant professor of Music, directs the orchestra. Dr. Donald Freed and Lana Potts are also musical directors.

“I have truly enjoyed the collaboration,” Roman said. “We want the show to feel, look and sound like 1930s Berlin, because the music and dance make ‘Cabaret’ a very watchable piece. Jeff is doing an outstanding job with the orchestration.”

Meyer said, “We don’t have quite the same concerns that the actors do about producing a ‘period piece.’ They need to adhere to the dialogue of the times, the way their characters would have thought, etc., while the music itself is really timeless. You can still turn on the radio and hear music from the swing era, waltzes, anthems, and the like.”

“The orchestration is really interesting. There is a different orchestration for each version of ‘Cabaret,’” he said. “On top of that, there are a lot of instrumental parts in the score that are marked as ‘optional.’ Our version will exclude most of the optional parts, whereas the 1998 Broadway Cast Recording includes them all.”

“Thus, we will be performing a ‘real’ version of ‘Cabaret’ that is different from the recording, and from how it was done on Broadway. If we do our jobs correctly, the audience will not be aware of any of this. The audience will be transported to a place and time and invested in the story. That’s what live theater and music are all about... As they say in the show, ‘life is a cabaret.’”

The play is based on John Van Druten’s 1951 play, I Am a Camera, which was adapted from the short novel Goodbye to Berlin (1939) by Christopher Isherwood. John Kander and Fred Ebb wrote the music and lyrics.

Set in 1931 Berlin as the Nazis are rising to power, “Cabaret” centers on nightlife at the seedy Kit Kat Klub, and revolves around young American writer Cliff Bradshaw and his relationship with 32-year-old English cabaret performer Sally Bowles.

Other cast members include: Jason Roman, Fort Davis (Master of Ceremonies); Marji Scott (Sally Bowles); JB Fields, Venus (Clifford Bradshaw); Theseus Francis, Alpine (Ernst Ludwig); Westin Huffman, Fort Davis (Customs Official, Swing/Ensemble member); Lizzie Simpson, Marfa (Fraulein Schneider); Ashley Page, Alpine (Fraulein Kost/Kit Kat Girl Fritzie); George Knapp, Houston (Rudy, a sailor, Swing/Ensemble); Collyn Glaspie, Alpine (Herr Schultz); Braydon Clues, Katy (Max); Callie Jones, Midland (Gorilla and Kit Kat Girl, Texas).

Other Kit Kat Girls are: Gabby Rule, Brady (Rosie); Sedia Woods, Houston (Lulu); Larissa Weaverling, Midland (Frenchie); Malyssa Reed, Katy (Helga). Kit Kat Boys are: Josh Martinez, El Paso (Bobby); David Garcia, Alpine (Victor); Fernando Powers, Fort Stockton (Hans); Marcelino Velazquez, Alpine (Herman).

Other Swing/Ensemble members are: Michael Amerson, Fresno; Chinasa Okorocha, Pfluegerville; Andrea Bode, Georgetown; Aracely Guerrero, El Paso; and Diff Torres, Van Horn.

For more information, contact Roman, (432) 837-8219 or droman@sulross.edu.

Jeffrey Meyer directs “Cabaret” orchestra rehearsal. Sul Ross Theatre will perform the Tony Award-winning musical weekends, March 25-April 9, in Marshall Auditorium. (Photo by Noah Fields)

