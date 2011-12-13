SUL ROSS CLOSED MARCH 15-17 FOR SPRING BREAK
Sul Ross State University will be closed Wednesday-Friday, March 15-17 for spring break.
Classes will resume and offices will re-open at 8 a.m. Monday, March 20.
--0o0--
You are hereHome > > SUL ROSS CLOSED MARCH 15-17 FOR SPRING BREAK
Sul Ross State University will be closed Wednesday-Friday, March 15-17 for spring break.
Classes will resume and offices will re-open at 8 a.m. Monday, March 20.
--0o0--
Copyright © Sul Ross State University
MEMBER the Texas State University System. All rights reserved.
Proudly designated as a Hispanic Serving Institution since 1999