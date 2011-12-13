“CABARET” ON SUL ROSS STAGE MARCH 25-APRIL 9

Rehearsals continue for the Sul Ross State University Theatre production of “Cabaret,” scheduled weekends from March 25-April 9 in Marshall Auditorium.

Winner of 12 Tonys and eight Academy Awards for the stage and film versions, “Cabaret” depicts the dramatic shift of life and fortunes in Germany from the end of the 1920s to the rise of the Nazi Party. Performances begin at 8:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday (March 25, March 31, April 1, 7-8) and 2 p.m. Sundays (March 26, April 2 and 9).

Ticket prices are $12 for adults and $10 for seniors. The musical contains adult content, and parental discretion is advised.

Dona Roman, Sul Ross professor of Theatre, directs the 1998 Broadway version, winner of four Tonys. Jeffrey Meyer, assistant professor of Music, directs the orchestra. Dr. Donald Callen Freed and Lana Potts are also musical directors.

The play is based on John Van Druten’s 1951 play, I Am a Camera, which was adapted from the short novel Goodbye to Berlin (1939) by Christopher Isherwood. John Kander and Fred Ebb wrote the music and lyrics.

Set in 1931 Berlin as the Nazis are rising to power, “Cabaret” centers on nightlife at the seedy Kit Kat Klub, and revolves around young American writer Cliff Bradshaw, played by JB Fields, Venus; and his relationship with 32-year-old English cabaret performer Sally Bowles, portrayed by Marjie Scott, Sul Ross assistant professor of Theatre and Communication. Scott also serves as choreographer.

Other cast members include: Jason Roman, Fort Davis (Master of Ceremonies); Theseus Francis, Alpine (Ernst Ludwig); Westin Huffman, Fort Davis (Customs Official, Swing/Ensemble member); Lizzie Simpson, Marfa (Fraulein Schneider); Ashley Page, Alpine (Fraulein Kost/Kit Kat Girl Fritzie); George Knapp, Houston (Rudy, a sailor, Swing/Ensemble); Collyn Glaspie, Alpine (Herr Schultz); Braydon Clues, Katy (Max); Callie Jones, Midland (Gorilla and Kit Kat Girl, Texas).

Other Kit Kat Girls are: Gabby Rule, Brady (Rosie); Sedia Woods, Houston (Lulu); Larissa Weaverling, Midland (Frenchie); Malyssa Reed, Katy (Helga). Kit Kat Boys are: Josh Martinez, El Paso (Bobby); David Garcia, Alpine (Victor); Fernando Powers, Fort Stockton (Hans); Marcelino Velazquez, Alpine (Herman).

Other Swing/Ensemble members are: Michael Amerson, Fresno; Chinasa Okorocha, Pfluegerville; Andrea Bode, Georgetown; Aracely Guerrero, El Paso; and Diff Torres, Van Horn.

For more information, contact Roman, (432) 837-8219 or droman@sulross.edu.

