SUL ROSS STUDENTS WIN AWARDS AT TEXAS ACADEMY OF SCIENCE ANNUAL MEETING

Sul Ross State University students A.J. Maldonado, Alpine, and Dominic Carrillo, Midland, won top undergraduate awards at the annual Texas Academy of Science (TAS) meeting, held March 3-5 at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, Belton. Nine Sul Ross undergraduate and graduate students, four faculty and three alumni attended.

Maldonado won the Best Chemistry Oral Presentation in the undergraduate competition, and Carrillo won the Best Mathematics Oral Presentation in the undergraduate competition, as well as the Amir Moez Award for Excellence in Mathematics. In all, Sul Ross made 10 scientific presentations, representing the Biology, Chemistry, Geology, and Mathematics programs, in conjunction with the McNair Scholars Program.

Melissa Schenkman, Midland, was one of 10 students selected from over 100 presentations to make an oral presentation in graduate student competition.

The presentations and their presenters are listed below.

*“Creation of a perfect hockey bracket: Using matrices to depict the outcome of the Stanley Cup” by Carrillo and Dr. Angela Brown.

*“Inhibition of ergosterol biosynthesis and growth in Trypanosoma brucei by fluorinated sterols” by Dr. David Leaver, Presheet Patkar, Ujjal Singha, Matthew Miller, Brad Hawbrich, Minu Chaudhuri, and W. David Nes.

*“Synthesis of a 6-fluorocholestrol and its potential use as a mechanism based inhibitor of parasitic nematodes” by Maldonado, W. David Nes, Matthew Miller, Wenxu Zhou, and Dr. David Leaver.

*“Plant diversity in areas impacted by biological control of saltcedar (Tamarix spp.) in West Texas” by Michelle Lawhorn, Ingleside, and Dr. Christopher Ritzi.

*“Insect pollinator diversity and other associates of saltcedar (Tamarix sp.) along the Rio Grande in Presidio County, Texas” by Alexandria Hassenflu, Alpine, and Ritzi.

*“Resurgence of the tamarisk beetle on saltcedar and athel along the Rio Grande, with notes on other biocontrols” by Ritzi and Hassenflu.

*“The association of obesity and lifestyle factors among children in rural and urban areas of the Trans-Pecos region” by Kassandra Hernandez, El Paso, and Ritzi.

*“An Oligocene-Eocene Limestone in Big Bend Ranch State Park” by Stephanie Elmore, Fort Stockton, and Dr. David Rohr.

*“The relationship between blood hormone and lipid levels on abundance of ectoparasites in the Southern Plains Woodrat (Neotoma micropus)” by Melissa Schenkman, Ritzi, and Joseph Schenkman.

*“Effects of body manipulation on insect succession and postmortem interval in the Trans-Pecos region of Texas.” by Yelixza Avila, El Paso, and Ritzi.

Presentations by Avila, Carrillo, Elmore, Lawhorn and Maldonado were funded this past summer by the McNair Scholars Program, enabling these undergraduates (and now graduate student Lawhorn) the opportunity to conduct funded research at Sul Ross.

In addition to the presentations, Dr. Martin Terry served as the TAS 2016-17 Botany section vice chair; Brown was the Mathematics Section chair; and Ritzi will serve as the Texas Journal of Science manuscript editor in the upcoming year. Next year’s meeting is scheduled March 2-4, 2018 at Midland College.

The Texas Academy of Science is our state organization whose mission is to promote scientific research in Texas colleges and universities, encourage research as a part of student learning, and works to enhance the professional development of its members. For more information about the TAS, contact Ritzi, (432) 837-8112, or critzi@sulross.edu. For more information about the McNair program, contact Dominique Vargas, (432) 837-8019 or dvargas@sulross.edu.

Sul Ross State University students, faculty and alumni attended the recent Texas Academy of Science annual meeting at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, Belton. Pictured (back row, from left) are: Dr. Martin Terry, Melissa Schenkman, Michelle Lawhorn, Lauren Garrett, and Dr. David Leaver. (Front row): Dr. Christopher Ritzi, Dr. Angela Brown, Kassandra Hernandez, Alexandra Hassenflu, A. J. Maldonado, Stephanie Elmore, Yelixza Avila, and Dominic Carrillo. (Photo by Joseph Schenkman)

