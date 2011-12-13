MIXED MEDIA ARTWORKS BY FUTURE AKINS IN SUL ROSS GALLERY

“Mementoes of a life well lived,” a series of mixed media installations by Future Akins, Lubbock, opened March 6 in the Main Gallery, Francois Fine Arts Building, at Sul Ross State University.

The exhibition will be on display through Friday, April 14. Gallery hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public.

Akins, a mixed media artist and associate professor of Art at Texas Tech University, used traditional “crafts” materials to push the envelope of the genre. Her research and her art is focused on woman and aging: their self-image vs. mass media's false image.

“It is on growing up in a military family and how there is no hometown, no settled place to land,” according to her artist’s statement. “And, it is on re-thinking art: how we learn art, how we teach art and how we approach art.”

--0o0--.