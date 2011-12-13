SUL ROSS HOSTS COUNSELING RETREAT

Counselors from the Alpine, Fort Stockton, Pecos, Presidio, Sanderson and Terlingua school districts, as well as from the Permian Basin MHMR, attended a recent retreat at Sul Ross State University, hosted by the Education Counseling Program and the Counseling Center. Both the private practice and school districts received Continuing Education Units (CEU) for participation. The retreat included presentations on meditation, wellness plan, crisis intervention, and ethics specific to rural areas. (Photo Courtesy Barbara Tucker)