SENIOR PROJECT INCLUDES LEAD “CABARET” ROLE FOR SUL ROSS STUDENT JASON ROMAN

Jason Roman has found the theatre stage familiar territory for most of his life. Presently, he is portraying a lead role in the upcoming Sul Ross State University theatre production of “Cabaret,” which is also part of a senior project.

Roman, Fort Davis, has performed in about 10 Sul Ross and Theatre of the Big Bend productions while a Sul Ross student, including his present “Cabaret” role as Master of Ceremonies. He has been acting since childhood, and often under the direction of his mother, Dona, Sul Ross professor of Theatre.

Dona Roman directs “Cabaret,” which opens Saturday, March 25 on the Marshall Auditorium stage. The award-winning musical depicts the dramatic shift of life and fortunes in Germany from the end of the 1920s to the rise of the Nazi Party. The musical plays weekends through April 9.

For Jason Roman, the “Cabaret” role extends past the stage performance. His senior project includes not only a lead role in a theatre production, but extensive research and character analysis.

“I have had smaller roles in the past and I believe I have grown as an actor,” he said. “I am looking at my work at a whole different level in the way I prepare.”

“I love how I am seeing acting from a director’s perspective more. I need to prepare myself for my work to give justice to the playwright as well.”

Mother and son have worked together in numerous productions since Jason’s childhood, so they have learned how to separate their roles.

“We try very hard to leave it (family) behind us as we work,” Jason said. “It is interesting at times, though, especially when I get director’s notes, or deal with getting flustered. This is truly an experience that is one of a kind.”

Dona added, “We had some conflicts – especially telling him to pay attention – when he was little, but watching his growth has been great for me. I have been able to move away from being his mother.”

“With this show, I am having some warm moments,” she said. “Jason has really grown to a level I haven’t seen before.”

Jason Roman is seeking a professional theatre career in the future, and is developing additional skills. He serves as foreman of the theatre shop and is also a master welder. “I am also grateful for getting a lot of experience building sets,” he laughed.

“Cabaret,” winner of numerous Tony and Academy Awards for both the stage and screen versions,” centers on nightlife at the seedy Kit Kat Klub, and revolves around young American writer Cliff Bradshaw (played by JB Fields, Venus) and his relationship with 32-year-old English cabaret performer Sally Bowles (played by Marjie Scott, assistant professor of Theatre and Communication).

“Cabaret” performances begin at 8:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday (March 25, March 31, April 1, 7-8) and 2 p.m. Sundays (March 26, April 2 and 9). Ticket prices are $12 for adults and $10 for seniors. The musical contains adult content, and parental discretion is advised.

In addition to Dona Roman and Scott, who also is the show’s choreographer, Jeffrey Meyer, assistant professor of Music, directs the orchestra. Dr. Donald Callen Freed and Lana Potts are also musical directors.

Other cast members include: Theseus Francis, Alpine (Ernst Ludwig); Westin Huffman, Fort Davis (Customs Official, Swing/Ensemble member); Lizzie Simpson, Marfa (Fraulein Schneider); Ashley Page, Alpine (Fraulein Kost/Kit Kat Girl Fritzie); George Knapp, Houston (Rudy, a sailor, Swing/Ensemble); Collyn Glaspie, Alpine (Herr Schultz); Braydon Clues, Katy (Max); Callie Jones, Midland (Gorilla and Kit Kat Girl, Texas).

Additional Kit Kat Girls are: Gabby Rule, Brady (Rosie); Sedia Woods, Houston (Lulu); Larissa Weaverling, Midland (Frenchie); Malyssa Reed, Katy (Helga). Kit Kat Boys are: Fernando Powers, Fort Stockton (Bobby); David Garcia, Alpine (Victor); Max Lannom, Fort Davis (Hans); Marcelino Velazquez, Alpine (Herman).

Other Swing/Ensemble members are: Michael Amerson, Fresno; Chinasa Okorocha, Pfluegerville; Andrea Bode, Georgetown; Aracely Guerrero, El Paso; and Diff Torres, Van Horn.

For more information, contact Roman, (432) 837-8219 or droman@sulross.edu.

--0o0--