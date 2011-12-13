TRAPPINGS OF TEXAS CELEBRATES 31ST YEAR, OPENS APRIL 20 AT MUSEUM OF BIG BEND

The Southwest’s premier custom cowboy gear and Western art show and sale will be featured at the 31st annual Trappings of Texas, April 20-22 at the Museum of the Big Bend at Sul Ross State University. Trappings continues on exhibit through May 28.

Opening weekend events include a Trappings preview & after-preview party, workshops, demonstrations, grand opening exhibit, sale and reception, chuck wagon breakfast and ranch round-up party.

Mary Bones, interim director said, “It is an honor and privilege to continue a 31 year tradition of bringing the best artists to the Museum of the Big Bend and Alpine, Texas. Trappings of Texas remains one of the longest running and best show that combines cowboy gear and art, created by men and women with a ranching heritage. We have a great weekend of events for all-not to be missed!”

Trappings weekend will begin at the Museum of the Big Bend with a Thursday, April 20 preview party. Guests will have an opportunity for an exclusive view of the Trappings exhibition and to register and begin dropping their ballots. Tickets are $50 per person and includes the after preview party at the Holland Hotel.

On Friday, April 21, talks and a demonstration will be presented on the Sul Ross campus in the Warnock Science Building, Room 101. From 1-2 p.m., Ian Hallagan from Texas Folklife, Austin, will speak about the Texas Folklife Apprenticeships in the Folk and Traditional Arts Program. From 2-4 p.m., Kathryn Leitner, Kingfisher, OK, will make a colored pencil presentation and demonstration. Leitner’s demo will be available for purchase. The events are free and open to the public.

The museum will host the Trappings of Texas grand opening exhibit, sale and reception Friday evening, April 21 from 6-9 p.m. Buyers will have the opportunity to place their ballots in boxes next to their chosen works of art for a chance to purchase. Music by John Davis, Fort Davis, will accompany great food and cold beer and crisp wine served in true West Texas style. Tickets are $50 per person.

Saturday, April 22 events will begin with a chuck wagon breakfast and blacksmithing demonstration. Gary Dunshee, co-owner of Big Bend Saddlery, will host the breakfast at 8 a.m. at the Big Bend Saddlery shop on Highway 90 West in Alpine. During the breakfast, Mike Pardue, Midland, will demonstrate “The Art of the Jeweler’s Saw,” creating custom silverwork. He will create and cut metal initials that can be added to key rings or necklaces, as well as discuss and show parts and pieces used in buckle making. All demos will be available for purchase. Free and open to the public.

The Trappings of Texas Ranch Round-Up, hosted by Stephanie and Jeff Haynes at the historic Nevill Ranch, located near Elephant Mountain in Brewster County, concludes the opening weekend activities on Saturday evening, April 22nd. The ranch party includes cocktails, appetizers, barbeque dinner, Mariachis and a Silent Auction. Tickets are $150 per person and all proceeds benefit the Museum of the Big Bend.

Trappings of Texas will open to the public at no charge starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 22- May 28.

The Museum of the Big Bend is located on the Sul Ross campus. Museum hours are Tuesday- Saturday, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. and Sundays, 1-5 p.m. Admission and parking are free; donations are always welcome.

To purchase tickets and for more information, go to www.musuemofthebigbend.com. You can also email the museum at maggie.rumbelow@sulross.edu or call (432) 837-8143.

“Water Break,” oil on canvas by Herman Walker

