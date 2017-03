Chancellor Brian McCall (left) and presidents of Texas State University System universities met with U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos during a Washington, D.C. visit this past week. Also pictured (from left) are: Dr. Denise Trauth, Texas State University; Dr. Dana Hoyt, Sam Houston State University; Secretary DeVos; Dr. Bill Kibler, Sul Ross State University; Dr. Ken Evans, Lamar University. (Photo Courtesy Carol Treadway)