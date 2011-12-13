“CABARET” OPENS SUL ROSS RUN WITH APPRECIATIVE REVIEWS

“Cabaret” began a three-weekend Sul Ross State University run with positive reviews. The Tony and Academy Award-winning musical continues weekends through Sunday, April 9 in Marshall Auditorium.

“’Cabaret’ opened to a very appreciative crowd,” said director Dona Roman, Sul Ross professor of Theatre. “The response was enthusiastic and heartfelt.”

Among the comments:

“Sul Ross Drama came through! ‘Cabaret’ is amazing! So proud of everyone involved. The show is entertaining, informative, and brave. I highly recommend!”

“I was blown away. See it if you can. It was stunning.”

The musical depicts the dramatic shift of life and fortunes in Germany from the end of the 1920s to the rise of the Nazi Party. “Cabaret” centers on nightlife at the seedy Kit Kat Klub, and revolves around young American writer Cliff Bradshaw (played by JB Fields, Venus) and his relationship with 32-year-old English cabaret performer Sally Bowles (played by Marjie Scott, assistant professor of Theatre and Communication).

Performances begin at 8:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday (March 31, April 1, 7-8) and 2 p.m. Sundays (April 2 and 9). Ticket prices are $12 for adults and $10 for seniors. The musical contains adult content, and parental discretion is advised. Café tables in front of the stage are available for $20 general audience and $15 for senior citizens. Upgrades are available for the Sul Ross community and season ticket holders.

To purchase advance tickets, go to www.sulross.edu/theatre

Sally Bowles (played by Marjie Scott) and the Kit Kat Klub girls in “Mein Herr.” Sul Ross Theatre performances of “Cabaret” continue weekends through April 9. (Photo Courtesy Dona Roman)