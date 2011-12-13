SUL ROSS SLATES 100TH BIRTHDAY BASH APRIL 4



Sul Ross State University extends a warm welcome to the Alpine community to celebrate 100 years together on Tuesday, April 4, 5:30-8:30 p.m. The event marks the beginning of the university’s centennial activities, which will continue through 2020.

On April 4, 1917, Governor James E. Ferguson signed the bill establishing Sul Ross Normal College in Alpine. Due to World War I and post-war economic adjustment, Sul Ross officially opened for classes in June 1920.

“This birthday celebration will not only open our extended centennial celebration, but will become an annual observance on campus,” said President Bill Kibler.

Birthday cake, piñatas, games, music and other festivities will highlight the event. A barbecue meal served by Aramark is free to the community. Children’s activities, including breaking piñatas, are planned, along with live music by local bands, games and activities sponsored by student organizations, display and storytelling about the famous Hancock Hill desk, a brief oral history of Sul Ross and more.

Kibler emphasized that the 100th birthday celebration is truly a community event. “In order to locate a college in Alpine, the Texas Legislature stipulated that the community needed to provide student housing and donate land for the construction of the college, so this year (1917) also marked the beginning of the partnership between Sul Ross and Alpine,” he said. “From its very beginning, Sul Ross was a community venture that strengthened the desire of the people for higher education opportunities in the Big Bend Region.”

The university will launch the official centennial celebration this coming fall, to continue through 2020.

For more information, contact Yvonne Realivasquez, (432) 837-8000 or yrealivasquez@sulross.edu.

--0o0--