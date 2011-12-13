SPRING JOB FAIR APRIL 4 AT SUL ROSS

Sul Ross State University will host its Spring Career Fair Tuesday, April 4, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Espino Conference Center, Morgan University Center. The event is sponsored by Career Services and Testing.

Visitors are encouraged to bring resumes and will be able to investigate job markets, meet with recruiters, explore various business resources and apply for available positions. Appropriate business attire is recommended. A best dressed professional contest will be held.

In addition to Sul Ross departments, businesses, organizations and school districts who will be represented at the Career Fair are: U.S. Border Patrol and Customs, Department of Family and Protective Services, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, Texas A&M Forest Service, Shopko, Attorney General of Texas Child Support System, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., College Forward, U.S. Army Recruiting, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Buffalo Trail Council Boy Scouts of America, New York Life and New York Life Securities, Department of State Health Services/Family Community Health Service, Odessa Police Department, Trusource Labs, Permain Basin Community Centers, Big Bend Regional Medical Center, Professional Contract Services, Inc., Workforce Solutions Borderplex, Rio Grande Electric Cooperative, Inc., Department of Veterans Affairs, Big Bend National Park, Southwest Natural Resource Career Track.

School districts attending include: Ysleta ISD, Crockett County Consolidated Common School District, Fort Stockton ISD, Tornillo ISD, Marathon ISD, Midland ISD, Monahans-Wickett-Pyote ISD, Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD, Balmorhea ISD, Culberson County-Allamoore ISD.

For more information, contact Jan Rueb, (432) 837-8178 or jrueb@sulross.edu.

