WILDLIFE CONSERVATIONIST JOE HOSMER TO PRESENT SUL ROSS SALE LECTURE APRIL 3

International wildlife conservationist Joe Hosmer will deliver the 24th SALE Leaders in Agriculture lecture Monday, April 3, 4 p.m, at Sul Ross State University. The lecture, held in Room 130, Turner Range Animal Science Center, is free and open to the public.

Hosmer has been at the forefront of wildlife conservation advocacy for decades, particularly within the global hunting community. Growing up on a farm in Vermont, he was raised with a first-hand knowledge and appreciation for nature, conservation and sustainable use.

He now lives on a ranch near Hunt with his wife Sandy and their two bird dogs. However, in most Julys they will be found packing up to head for New England where they stay until the leaves fall and well into grouse and woodcock season. Then it’s back south for quail and into the plains for pheasants.

Hosmer has testified before the U.S. Congress regarding the benefits of International Wildlife funding, as well as presenting to the European Union's wildlife committee about CITES matters. He has addressed a formal U.S. Congressional breakfast meeting about the African poaching crisis and as such has been the guest of honor at the Botswana Embassy in Washington, D.C. He has usually presided over the African Wildlife Consultative Forum (AWCF) since 2006. The AWCF is a multinational forum that brings Government leaders, political and scientific agencies, NGOs, United Nations, CITES, Professional Hunter Associations and other wildlife stakeholders together to collaborate on current wildlife matters.

When hunting was closed in Tajikistan, Hosmer joined a team of PhDs of Wildlife Biology, as a Wildlife Economist and made several trips to Tajikistan. He joined the biologists in the field as well as lead negotiations with the office of that country’s President. Together they successfully reopened the sustainable-use hunting of Marco Polo sheep.

Hosmer is now directly involved with the leadership of: Pheasants Forever & Quail Forever, CAMPFIRE Trust of Zimbabwe, and Safari Club International Foundation. He was recently honored as the recipient of the most prestigious Safari Club honor; Hall of Fame induction for his dedication, achievements and efforts in worldwide conservation.

The Sul Ross-SALE connection dates back to 1987, when Sul Ross was invited to submit a proposal to the San Antonio Livestock Exposition (now the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo) for funding consideration. In March 1988, members of the SALE executive committee visited Sul Ross, toured the agricultural instruction and laboratory facilities, visited with faculty, students, and area ranchers, and culminated their visit with the presentation of a $75,000 gift to establish two endowments – the SALE Scholarship Endowment and the SALE Excellence Endowment.

SALE has contributed more than $900,000 to Sul Ross, making it one of the largest single contributors to the university. The San Antonio Livestock Exposition Equine Center was named in its honor by the Board of Regents of the Texas State University System.

Scholarship awards are made to freshmen in agriculture and directly related areas who qualify for participation in the Sul Ross Freshman Leadership Program. Criteria for selection include strong academic performance, as well as demonstrated leadership potential indicated by involvement in 4-H, FFA, interscholastic competition, and other activities.

