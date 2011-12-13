FACULTY MEMBER TO USE GAMING PROGRAM COURSE FOR EXPERIENTIAL LEARNING

By Steve Lang, News and Publications

Since February 2016, a number of Sul Ross State University students have gained valuable on-the-job experience through a Title V grant Experiential Learning Program. Now, experiential learning opportunities will be available in selected courses.

Dr. Ken Laviers, assistant professor of Computer Science/Gaming Technology, is developing a new gaming program course to enable his students to display trends for 21st Century technological advances. The course will be taught beginning Fall 2017.

The Title V El Camino del Lobo al Exito Grant focuses on developing experiential learning opportunities through faculty development training, said Dr. Jenny Penland, Sul Ross Title V Activity Director/Director of Experiential Learning.

“This year, we are dedicated to working with the Computer Science and Mathematics and Biology, Geology and Earth Sciences Departments,” Penland said. “Ten faculty members have agreed to participate with various experiential learning activities, such as academic internships, undergraduate research, service-learning and capstone courses.”

“My role is to help faculty enhance their courses to reach students through hands-on experiences.”

Laviers’ course will enable participating students to each produce a computer game during the course of the semester. At the start of the semester, numbers will be drawn from a hat, with the student choosing the lowest number given first choice in selecting a game to develop.

Four checkpoints will be held during the semester to assess progress in setting pages, account management, menu system, scoring and graphics/sound. Progress at each checkpoint is worth up to 25 points.

“I don’t just teach the class,” Laviers said. “The students will show me (at each checkpoint) how to do it.”

“When completed, each student should have a publishable game and an application site,” he said. “This process gives a realistic picture of the big, bad world. There are a lot of components involved, and I am excited about changing the approach (to learning).”

Penland called the experiential learning component “a novel approach to instruction,” and added that students “were excited about ownership.”

Laviers said, “I am really excited and looking forward to the class having the opportunity to actually produce a product. This class has potential for reward and benefit.”

For more information, contact Penland, (432) 837-8221 or jennifer.penland@sulross.edu; or Laviers, (432) 837-8500, kennard.laviers@sulross.edu.

Dr. Jenny Penland (left), Dr. Ken Laviers. (Photo by Steve Lang)

