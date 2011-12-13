REP. NEVAREZ TO INTRODUCE RESOLUTION RECOGNIZING SUL ROSS’ 100TH ANNIVERSARY

Texas State Rep. Poncho Nevarez, District 74, Eagle Pass, will introduce a resolution recognizing Sul Ross State University’s 100th birthday this week.

Nevarez will introduce the resolution in the Texas House of Representatives on Thursday morning, April 6. Sul Ross and Texas State University System representatives will be present on the House floor for the reading of the resolution.

Gov. James E. Ferguson signed a bill on April 4, 1917 – passed by the 35th Texas Legislature – establishing Sul Ross. Due to World War I and economic adjustment following the war, Sul Ross Normal College opened for classes on June 14, 1920. Sul Ross was later renamed Sul Ross State Teachers College, Sul Ross State College, and in 1969, Sul Ross State University.

The resolution states as follows:

WHEREAS, Faculty, students, staff, and alumni are celebrating the 100th anniversary of the establishment of Sul Ross State University in April 2017; and

WHEREAS, On April 4, 1917, Governor James E. Ferguson signed a bill of the 35th Texas Legislature that established a teaching college in the Big Bend region of West Texas; the new school was named for Lawrence Sullivan Ross, who served as governor of Texas from 1887 to 1891 and as president of what is now Texas A&M

University from 1891 to 1898; and

WHEREAS, Sul Ross Normal College began operations on June 14, 1920, in Alpine, where the residents provided the land, water, and utilities for the college, as well as housing for its earliest students; with the opening of the Museum of the Big Bend in the 1930s, the institution quickly became a cultural and educational center for the region; in 1948, it served as the birthplace of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association; and

WHEREAS, Sul Ross attained university status in 1969, and in 1985, it joined with Southwest Texas Junior College to establish upper-level and graduate study centers in Del Rio, Uvalde, and Eagle Pass; another center was opened in Castroville in 2015; and

WHEREAS, Today, SRSU is a well-respected regional comprehensive university that boasts an average enrollment of 2,000 students and offers 25 undergraduate and 22 graduate degree programs; blessed with a learning environment that includes such resources as Big Bend National Park, Fort Davis State Park, the Rio Grande, and the Guadalupe Mountains, it is among the most affordable public universities in Texas, and its gifted faculty have made significant contributions in such disciplines as naturalresource management, history, theater, biology, and geology; and

WHEREAS, Among the school’s 29,000 graduates to date are such notable alumni as baseball great Norm Cash, of the Detroit Tigers; the actor Dan Blocker, a star of the television classic Bonanza; Olympic volleyball athlete Marilyn Nolen; and former Texas state representative and U.S. congressman Pete Gallego; and

WHEREAS, For 100 years, this dynamic university has helped thousands of Texans to achieve prosperous careers and fulfilling lives by empowering them to take on the challenges and opportunities that await them; now, therefore, be it

RESOLVED, That the House of Representatives of the 85th Texas Legislature hereby recognize April 4, 2017, as Sul Ross State University Day at the State Capitol and extend to all those associated with the school sincere best wishes for a memorable and meaningful centennial celebration; and, be it further

RESOLVED, That an official copy of this resolution be prepared for Sul Ross State University as an expression of high regard by the Texas House of Representatives.



--0o0--