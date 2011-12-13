SUL ROSS STUDENT JOURNALISTS WIN 29 AWARDS AT TIPA CONVENTION

Sul Ross State University student journalists brought home 29 awards from the annual Texas Intercollegiate Press Association (TIPA) convention, held Thursday-Saturday (March 30-April 1) in Dallas.

Magaly DeLeon, Houston, earned a second-place award in on-site news photography competition, while Gunner Gardner, Granger, received honorable mention in both feature photography and editorial writing.

Sul Ross students received 26 more awards in previously published categories, 16 for The Skyline news magazine, seven for The Brand student yearbook and three for The Sage literary magazine.

Both Gardner (feature photo) and DeLeon (sports feature photo) won first place awards for The Skyline, while Susanna Mendez, Temple, won first place for sports feature photo for The Brand. Other Skyline awards went to: DeLeon, second place, sports feature photo, and honorable mention, page one design, shared with Jesus H. Guerrero, El Paso. Rainey Miller, Hico, placed second in non-photo illustration and headline writing, third in feature photo, photo illustration and feature page design, shared with Guerrero, and honorable mention in editorial and infomation graphic. Shawna Graves, Austin, placed third in news photo and Kacey Barton, Midland, third in information graphic.

Honorable mention awards went to Chris Castillo, San Antonio, sports news story; Andrea Bode, Georgetown, news story; and David Wehmeyer, Del Rio, opinion-editorial page design.

Guerrero placed third in end sheets for The Brand, and received honorable mention in title page, sports package and photo story, shared with Gardner. Vashti Armendariz, Marfa, received an honorable mention for organizations copy.

“Overall, Sul Ross students produced high-quality work in a statewide competition that includes major universities,” said Cheryl Zinsmeyer, Student Publications adviser. “Winning three awards in on-site competition was a major achievement, with 47 schools represented, including Texas A&M, Baylor and Texas State University.”

The Sage received an honorable mention in overall excellence. Dr. Laura Payne, professor of English and chair of the Department of Language and Literature, is the publication’s adviser. Richard Cavness, Alpine, received a third-place award for his poem, while Steven Coffey, Amarillo, received an honorable mention in the essay category.

Sul Ross State University student journalists received 29 awards at the annual Texas Intercollegiate Press Association convention, held Thursday-Saturday (March 30-April 1) in Dallas. Winners included (front row, from left): Magaly DeLeon, Houston; Gunner Gardner, Granger. (Back row): Chris Castillo, San Antonio; Kacey Barton, Midland; Jesus H. Guerrero, El Paso; Rainey Miller, Hico; Vashti Armendariz, Marfa. (Photo by Cheryl Zinsmeyer)

