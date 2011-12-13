STORYTELLING EVENT APRIL 18 AT SUL ROSS

“Crossing the Divide,” an evening of live storytelling, will be featured Tuesday, April 18, 7-8:30 p.m. in the Studio Theatre, Francois Fine Arts Building on the Sul Ross State University campus.

Students, staff, faculty and Alpine community members are invited to tell five-minute, real-life personal stories about confronting and crossing divides. Sponsors are KSRU campus radio, Marfa Public Radio and the Sul Ross Departments of Fine Arts and Communication and Languages and Literature.

Stories of up to five minutes in length will be told in front of a theatre audience and will be recorded and broadcast over KRSU on campus and Marfa Public Radio across West Texas.

Due to program length, only 10-12 storytellers will be heard. Email or text Megan Wilde at miss.megan@gmail.com or call (432) 294-3084 with your idea. Prospective storytellers are asked to submit a two-three sentence summary of the story and another two-three sentences about themselves.

