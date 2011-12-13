SUL ROSS FETED AT LEGISLATURE



Resolutions saluting the 100th anniversary of the establishment of Sul Ross State University were read in both houses of the Texas Legislature Thursday (April 6). State Rep. Poncho Nevarez, Eagle Pass, and Senator Carlos Uresti, San Antonio, introduced the resolutions. (Top photo) Sul Ross representatives gathered with Nevarez in the State Capitol. Pictured (front row, from left) are: Yvonne Realivasquez, director of Administration; Vince Apodaca, Student Government Association vice president; Rep. Nevarez; Danielle Lucero, SGA president; Monica Gutierrez, Rio Grande College; Dr. Jay Downing, Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences; second row: Aida Luevanos, Alumni Association director; Dr. Joseph Velasco, associate professor of Communication; President Bill Kibler; Leo Dominguez, associate vice president of University Services and Dean of Students; third row: Dr. Jimmy Case, Executive Vice President and Provost; Ana Luevanos, administrative coordinator, President’s Office; Mary Beth Marks, Vice President of Enrollment Management; fourth row: Irving Ward, Nevarez staff member; Carlos de la Pena, Nevarez staff member; Veronica Mendez, Rio Grande College; Dr. Rob Kinucan, Dean of College of Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences; Cesario Valenzuela, Vice President of Finance and Operations. (Bottom photo, from left): Texas State University System Regent Ron Montaigne, Beaumont; former State Rep. and Congressman Pete P. Gallego, Alpine; TSUS Chancellor Dr. Brian McCall; Sul Ross President Dr. Bill Kibler; and Danielle Lucero, Gardendale, Sul Ross Student Government Association president, were on the floor as Nevarez introduced the resolution. Gov. James E. Ferguson signed the bill establishing Sul Ross on April 4, 1917. (Photos courtesy Yvonne Realivasquez)