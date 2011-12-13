HONORS CONVOCATION APRIL 17 AT SUL ROSS

Sul Ross State University’s 2017 Man and Woman of the Year will be announced at the annual Honors Convocation, Monday, April 17, 7:30 p.m.in Marshall Auditorium.

The convocation, sponsored by the Office of Academic and Student Affairs, is free and open to the public. In addition to the Man and Woman of the Year presentation, departmental awards will be given to outstanding students.

Douglas White, Portland, and Shelby Stegent, Eustace, were named the 2016 Sul Ross State University Man and Woman of the Year.

For more information, contact Lori Conant, (432) 837-8036.

