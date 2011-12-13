SUL ROSS FACULTY MEMBER HONORED AT MATH CONFERENCE



Dr. Angela Brown (second from right), Sul Ross State University assistant professor of Mathematics, received the Ron Barnes Distinguished Service to Students Award at the Texas Section of the Mathematical Association of America meeting, held March 30-April 1 in Commerce. Sul Ross students (from left) Hernan Valles, Alpine; Dominic Carrillo, Midland; and Carlos Ruiz, Presidio, participated in the Calculus Bowl and barely missed making the final round. The students also participated in a mathematics puzzle night and attended multiple presentations. (Photo Courtesy Angela Brown)