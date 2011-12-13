KINUCAN NAMED SUL ROSS ASSOCIATE PROVOST FOR RESEARCH

Dr. Rob Kinucan, Dean of the College of Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences at Sul Ross State University, has been named Associate Provost for Research.

Kinucan, a Sul Ross faculty member since 1988 and Dean since 1999, will be Sul Ross’ representative on the Texas State University System’s research committee. He will also continue to serve as ANRS Dean. His appointment coincides with Sul Ross’ expanded focus on research in its new strategic plan.

“Dr. Kinucan offers extensive experience and success in research, from student, faculty and administrative perspectives, including oversight of the Borderlands Research Institute and other on-going programs within the College of Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences,” said Dr. Bill Kibler, Sul Ross President. “He will be a valuable asset in research matters, both on a university and system-wide basis.”

Kinucan received a B.S. (1981) in range resources from the University of Idaho; M.S. (1983) in range management from the University of Wyoming; and Ph.D. (1987) in range science from Texas A&M University. He has made numerous professional presentations and has a host of research publications to his credit.

For more information, contact Kinucan, (432) 837-8201 or kinucan@sulross.edu.

