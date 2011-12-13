31ST TRAPPINGS OF TEXAS OPENS APRIL 20 AT MUSEUM OF THE BIG BEND

The best of the Southwest in art and gear will be showcased at the 31st annual Trappings of Texas, scheduled April 20-22 at Sul Ross State University’s Museum of the Big Bend. Trappings continues on exhibit through May 28.

“Sul Ross State University, home to the Museum of the Big Bend and Trappings of Texas, was the creation of the citizens of Alpine and in particular one rancher, J.D. Jackson,” said Mary Bones, interim museum director. “Without his and the town’s deep commitment to have a college in their town, Sul Ross, the Museum and Trappings simply would not exist.”

“The Museum of the Big Bend continues to honor the Big Bend ranching heritage by featuring each year works by cow men and women in Trappings of Texas. With 31 years of experience, the show and sale have evolved to become one of the premiere exhibits of its kind in the country,” she said. “Trappings attracts people from across the state to travel to Alpine for this event and they help the community by spending the weekend, staying in the area hotels and motels and dining out often.”

Special ticketed Trappings events include: Thursday, April 20, Preview and After Preview Party; Friday, April 21, Grand Opening Exhibit, Sale and Reception at the museum. Weekend events close with the third annual Ranch Round Up Party, hosted by Stephanie and Jeff Haynes at the Nevill Ranch, Saturday, April 22.

Trappings of Texas opens to the public on Saturday, April 22.

To learn more about Trappings of Texas and the Museum of the Big Bend, visit its website at www.museumofthebigbend.com. For Trappings of Texas sponsorship and ticket information, call Maggie Rumbelow at (432) 837-8143.

The Museum of the Big Bend is located on the Sul Ross campus. Museum hours are Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sundays, 1-5 p.m. Admission and parking are free; donations are always welcome.

